HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Green armbands spark curiosity at India vs England clash

Green armbands spark curiosity at India vs England clash

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 12, 2025 14:50 IST

x

India and England cricket teams took the field for the third and final ODI here on Wednesday wearing green armbands to support the BCCI's initiative of 'Donate Organs, Save Lives' campaign.

IMAGE: The initiative was supported by several Indian players. Photograph: BCCI

The BCCI informed this in a statement shortly after the commencement of the match in Ahmedabad, at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

"Both teams are wearing green arm bands to support BCCI's initiative 'Donate Organs, Save Lives'. The initiative is spearheaded by ICC Chairman Mr Jay Shah," the BCCI release stated. .

 

The initiative was announced by ICC chairman and former BCCI secretary Shah on Monday.

Shah wrote on X, "On the occasion of the 3rd ODI between India and England in Ahmedabad on February 12th, we are proud to launch an awareness initiative  Donate Organs, Save Lives."

"Sport has the power to inspire, unite, and create lasting impact beyond the field. Through this initiative, we urge everyone to take a step towards giving the greatest gift of all  the gift of life.

"One pledge, one decision, can save multiple lives. Let's come together and make a difference!" he added.

Rohit Sharma

The initiative was supported by several Indian players, including Virat Kohli and vice-captain Shubman Gill.

"Score the ultimate century. Your organs can help others live beyond your lifetime. Register as a donor and make every life count," Kohli said in a video shared by the BCCI.

Gill added: "Be the captain of life. Just like a captain leads the team to victory, you can lead someone to life by pledging to donate your organs."

Other Indian cricketers to support the initiative were batters Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul.

"One donor can save up to eight lives. Pledge today and hit a six for humanity," Iyer said.

Rahul added: "Play the ultimate winning shot. Your decision to donate your organs can be the match winning moment in someone's life. Be a hero off the field too."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Kohli and Rohit are white-ball legends'
'Kohli and Rohit are white-ball legends'
There is still cricket left in me: Rahane
Proud to Represent India: Neeraj, Sen celebrate R-Day
Proud to Represent India: Neeraj, Sen celebrate R-Day
Mandhana inches closer to top spot in ODI rankings
Ranji Trophy: All eyes on Kohli but Upendra steals the show

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Check Out Champions Trophy Teams!

webstory image 2

8 Romantic Films To Binge-Watch On V-Day

webstory image 3

Trips For Two! 11 Valentine's Day Getaways

VIDEOS

Braveheart lost: Family grieves soldier killed in J-K's Akhnoor 2:59

Braveheart lost: Family grieves soldier killed in J-K's...

Mr Perfectionist with his Rising Star!0:36

Mr Perfectionist with his Rising Star!

Jay Bachchan got angry at BJP MP, know why-12:38

Jay Bachchan got angry at BJP MP, know why-

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD