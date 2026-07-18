'Greatest to walk the earth': Gavaskar on Sobers' legacy

The cricketing world is in mourning following the passing of legendary West Indies all-rounder Sir Garfield Sobers at 89, with tributes from icons like Sunil Gavaskar highlighting his immense and inspiring legacy.

IMAGE: Sir Garfield Sobers was celebrated for his unparalleled skills as a batter, bowler, and fielder across 93 Tests. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Sir Garfield Sobers, cricket's greatest all-rounder, passed away at 89 in Barbados.

Indian cricket legends Sunil Gavaskar and Virat Kohli led global tributes to the West Indies icon.

His legacy includes redefining the sport and inspiring generations of cricketers worldwide.

The Lanka Premier League will observe a minute's silence and players will wear black armbands in his honour.

Sir Garfield Sobers was the greatest cricketer to have walked the earth and "everything we dream of becoming when we first pick up a bat or a ball as a kid", former India captain Sunil Gavaskar said.

Widely regarded as the finest all-rounder in cricket history, Sobers passed away at his home in Barbados on Friday, just 11 days short of his 90th birthday.

Across 93 Tests for the West Indies, he redefined the limits of the sport with his brilliance as a batter, bowler and fielder.

"This is probably the saddest day for the game of cricket. The greatest cricketer to walk the earth has left us. No words can ever do justice to Sir Garfield Sobers, the cricketer. He was everything we dream of becoming when we pick up the bat or the ball as kids," Gavaskar said.

"Memories keep flooding back and that's what I will hold close to my heart forever. Rest in peace, Sir Garfield. You will stay eternally in our hearts," he added.

A destructive left-handed batter, Sobers could bowl left-arm fast-medium, orthodox spin and wrist spin with equal effectiveness. He was also an exceptional fielder and among the finest close catchers the game has produced.

Lanka Premier League Honours Sobers

Players in Lanka Premier League will wear black armbands to honour Sobers on Saturday. Sobers had a significant impact on Sri Lankan cricket, serving as the national team's coach from the early 1980s to 1983.

"As a mark of respect to this legendary son of cricket, Sri Lanka Cricket will observe a minute's silence before the commencement of today's Lanka Premier League matches," a Sri Lanka Cricket statement read.

"Players from all teams participating in today's matches will also wear black armbands as a tribute to the late Sir Garry Sobers. His extraordinary legacy will continue to inspire generations of cricketers around the world."