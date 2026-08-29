Greatest Indian cricketer: Ashwin picks Sachin Tendulkar as No. 1

Ravichandran Ashwin crowned Sachin Tendulkar India's greatest cricketer in his all-time bracket, while making surprise calls by choosing Sehwag over Dhoni and Bumrah over Virat Kohli.

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar remains cricket's leading international run-scorer with 34,357 runs and holds numerous Test and ODI records. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Ravichandran Ashwin named Sachin Tendulkar the greatest Indian cricketer after selecting him in a 16-player all-time knockout bracket.

Ashwin made surprise calls by choosing Virender Sehwag over MS Dhoni and Jasprit Bumrah over Virat Kohli.

Tendulkar beat Sourav Ganguly, Sehwag and finally Bumrah to win Ashwin’s all-time bracket.

The batting great played a record 200 Tests and finished with 15,921 Test runs, 18,426 ODI runs and 100 international centuries.

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked Sachin Tendulkar as the greatest Indian cricketer in an all-time 16-player knockout bracket, but made surprise calls involving Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni.

In a Cricinfo video, Ashwin selected Tendulkar, Virat, Kapil Dev and Virender Sehwag over Vijay Hazare, Rohit, Harbhajan Singh and Sunil Gavaskar in the round of 16.

He also chose Dhoni over Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Dravid over Vinoo Mankad, Jasprit Bumrah over Anil Kumble and Sourav Ganguly over himself.

Sehwag, Bumrah Beat Dhoni, Virat

Ashwin picked Tendulkar over Ganguly and Kapil over Dravid in the quarterfinals. He then produced two major upsets, selecting Sehwag over Dhoni and Bumrah over Virat.

The choices meant Dhoni and Virat were eliminated despite their extraordinary records. Dhoni led India to all three major ICC trophies and the No. 1 Test ranking, while Virat has scored more than 28,000 international runs and played key roles in five ICC title wins.

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Tendulkar Faces Bumrah in Final

Ashwin chose Tendulkar over Sehwag and Bumrah over Kapil in the semifinals, setting up a final between India’s greatest batting icon and its premier modern fast bowler.

Tendulkar won the final to claim Ashwin’s top spot.

Tendulkar's Unmatched Numbers

Tendulkar finished with 34,357 international runs, the most in cricket history, across a career spanning more than 22 years.

He played a record 200 Tests, scoring 15,921 runs and 51 centuries. He also holds the record for most Test fours, with 2,058, and remains the only player to reach 15,000 Test runs in 300 innings.

In ODIs, Tendulkar scored 18,426 runs and 49 centuries. His 1,894 runs and nine centuries in 1998 remain calendar-year records.

Across formats, Tendulkar holds records for career runs, fifties, nineties, fours and Player of the Match awards, with 76 such honours.

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