Rediff.com  » Cricket » Great Danes skittle Kiwis as South Africa take shocking lead

Great Danes skittle Kiwis as South Africa take shocking lead

February 14, 2024 13:13 IST
IMAGE:  South Africa took a stunning lead in the first innings against hosts New Zealand. Photograph: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

South Africa skittled New Zealand's tail to dismiss their hosts for 211 and take a shock first-innings lead of 31 runs on day two of the second Test at Seddon Park on Wednesday.

Off-spinner Dane Piedt (5-89) and seamer Dane Paterson (3-39) did most of the damage as the Proteas removed the last seven New Zealand batters for 66 runs after lunch.

It would have been worse but for Neil Wagner's 27-ball 33, which featured two thumping sixes and helped the hosts creep a bit closer to South Africa's tally of 242.

 

With a slew of Test rookies sent over to New Zealand while their more experienced compatriots played in Cricket South Africa's Twenty20 competition, little was expected of Neil Brand's side in Hamilton.

Those expectations were lowered even further when Brand named two spinners, including the recalled Piedt, to face off against New Zealand's four-pronged seam attack.

"It was a great day of cricket for South Africa and the Proteas," said Piedt.

"Very proud of how everyone put their hand up and competed. We know we are on the back foot all the time and we just tried to take those windows of opportunity and fortunately it went our way."

New Zealand, comfortable 281-run winners in the first Test last week, had ended South Africa's innings in the first 40 minutes of play for the addition of only 22 runs.

Debutant paceman Will O'Rourke (4-59) took three of the four wickets and will start the second innings on a hat-trick after removing Ruan de Swardt (64) and Paterson in successive balls to complete the dismissal.

Despite opener Devon Conway's poor run of form continuing and Kane Williamson departing for 43, the Black Caps batsmen looked well set to grind out the day and get at least to parity when they reached tea on 121-3.

Quick Tshepo Moreki struck first after the break when Rachin Ravindra, a double centurion in the first test, played the ball onto his own stumps for 29.

Tom Blundell also played on to fall for four to Paterson, who later removed New Zealand skipper Tim Southee for five.

Piedt, who quit South Africa to try his hand at playing in the United States four years ago, had already accounted for dangerman Williamson and opener Tom Latham.

The 33-year-old returned to end New Zealand's hopes of a middle-order partnership by having Glenn Phillips caught behind for four, and earned his fourth victim when Will Young (36) made an ill-advised charge down the track and holed out in the deep.

Matt Henry was run out for 10 and Piedt finally ended New Zealand's resistance when Wagner also charged him only to completely miss the ball and watch helplessly as Clyde Fortuin stumped him.

"Not an ideal finish to the day," said Latham. "I thought we were in a good position but I guess we've seen on this surface that it can be a tricky wicket to get in on.

"The game is sort of in the balance and the South African bowlers have shown how to bowl on that surface. Hopefully we can do something similar."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
