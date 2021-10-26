News
'Good victory, but we won't be complacent'

October 26, 2021 14:43 IST
IMAGE: Afghanistan's Naveen-ul-Haq celebrates the wicket of Scotland's Matthew Cross during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Monday. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq said the massive 130-run victory over Scotland won't make his team "complacent" as it is aware of the bigger challenges like India and New Zealand that await the side in its coming T20 World Cup games.

Haq was the only other bowler to take a wicket with Mujeeb Ur Rahman (5-20) and Rashid Khan (4-9) leading the rout to dismiss Scotland for 60.

 

Their dominance with the ball came after a clinical batting performance which saw Afghanistan make 190 for four.

"We needed that win to start our tournament so we won't be complacent about this win, we move forward. We will enjoy the victory, it was a great game, but looking forward into the tournament we have still four games," Naveen said on Tuesday.

Haq said that Afghanistan's players prepared well for the tournament and it showed in their effort.

"It was a good one. Our players were ready for it. We were well prepared. Lots of our players were playing and participating in different leagues, so all the boys were ready for this tournament and this match," Naveen said.

Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer said that his side needs to take this result in their stride and keep focusing on the upcoming matches.

"Clearly wasn't one of our better days. We have been playing some really good cricket but sometimes things don't go according to plan. This is a very good Afghanistan team with very good bowlers and this was a slightly tricky pitch and they bowled fantastically, so need to give credit to them. But Watt bowled well for us today, he was brilliant," Coetzer said.

"We fought hard in the field, it's just a level check where the standards are. We got a bunch of players and we'll try to reflect that and get ready for the next game. The belief in the players is the key. The last thing we want is the guys to go back to the hotel and slip away into their rooms. I don't think they'll do that, as a group we'll sit together, take it in our stride, have a chat and try to bounce back," he added.

Afghanistan next faces Pakistan on October 29, while Scotland face Namibia on Wednesday.

AGENCIES
