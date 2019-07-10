Good to see Team India's fighting spirit: PM Modi

July 10, 2019 20:27 IST

'Team India, you put up a great fight and are deserving of our love & respect.'

IMAGE: India went down by 18 runs against New Zealand in the first semi-final of the ICC World Cup. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter



Prime Minister Narendra Modi was no doubt disappointed after India's exit from World Cup in the semi-finals but claimed he was highly impressed with the fighting spirit the team showed in the nail-biting contest against New Zealand, in Manchester, on Wednesday.

Chasing 240, a top-order collapse put India under the pump before Ravindra Jadeja's sensational 77-run knock raised hopes of a turnaround but eventually the hot title-favourites fell short by 18 runs.



"A disappointing result, but good to see #TeamIndia's fighting spirit till the very end. India batted, bowled, fielded well throughout the tournament, of which we are very proud. Wins and losses are a part of life. Best wishes to the team for their future endeavours. #INDvsNZ," Modi tweeted.



India had lost just one match en route the semi-final and finished on top of the table but were outclassed in the semis as New Zealand made it to their second successive final, where they will take on the winners of the second semi-final between England and Australia.



Reacting to India's loss, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "Though theyre a billion broken hearts tonight, Team India, you put up a great fight and are deserving of our love & respect."



Rahul also congratulated New Zealand for its brilliant performance and said, "Congratulations to New Zealand on their well earned win, that gives them a place in the World Cup final."