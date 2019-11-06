Good response from fans for Indore Test

November 06, 2019 19:40 IST

IMAGE: The Holkar Cricket stadium in Indore. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Over 40 per cent of the total season tickets of the India-Bangladesh Test beginning November 14 have been sold out so far in the last four days, Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association chairman

Abhilash Khandekar said on Wednesday.

He said 7000 season tickets for the five days of the Test match have been bought by spectators so far and remaining 9,000 tickets are expected to be sold soon.



"Apart from season tickets, we are also considering selling the daily tickets of the test matches," he said.



Another MPCA official informed that the capacity of the Holkar Stadium in Indore is around 27,000 spectators.



"16,000 tickets of the Test match are available for sale. Remaining seats have been reserved for sponsors, BCCI representatives, MPCA members, former players, distinguished personalities, government officials etc," he said.



The official informed that online sale of the season tickets started at 6am IST on November 3 and will continue till 6 pm on November 10, provided tickets are available for sale.



The season tickets are priced between Rs 315 and Rs 1,845 in different galleries of general categories.



The opening match in the two-Test series will begin in Indore from November 14.