HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'Good chance for India to win Asia Cup'

'Good chance for India to win Asia Cup'

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

September 23, 2025 10:10 IST

x

'We defeated Pakistan easily in the Super 4s match.'

Team India

IMAGE: India's players celebrate a wicket during the Asia Cup match against Pakistan. Photograph: ANI Photo

Former captain Sourav Ganguly lauded Team India for their superb showing against Pakistan, saying they are the favourites to win the Asia Cup title. 

India registered a thumping six-wicket win over Pakistan in the Super Fours clash -- their second successive victory against their arch-rivals in the Asia Cup.

"India is a very good team. We defeated Pakistan easily in the Super 4s match. We have a good chance to win (Asia Cup). I hope we will play well," Ganguly told ANI

India will square off against Bangladesh in Dubai on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Pakistan will battle for survival against Sri Lanka on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, Ganguly was re-elected unopposed as Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president on Monday, replacing his brother Snehasish Ganguly, who had been in the role for nearly three years.

Ganguly previously served as the CAB president from 2015 to 2019.

 

"I have worked as the (CAB) president for 5 years before this as well. We will do what is best. There is an immense craze for cricket in India. There is a lot of talent. It will be our work to give direction to this talent," he added.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Shreyas quits India A captaincy hours before Aus game
Shreyas quits India A captaincy hours before Aus game
For Too Long, The World Has Let Pakistan Get Away
For Too Long, The World Has Let Pakistan Get Away
ICC Must BAN Sahibzada Farhan For Gun Gesture!
ICC Must BAN Sahibzada Farhan For Gun Gesture!
Don't Provoke Abhishek Sharma!
Don't Provoke Abhishek Sharma!
'Rivalry?': SKY roasts Pakistan after Asia Cup rout
'Rivalry?': SKY roasts Pakistan after Asia Cup rout

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Top Oil-Consuming Countries In 2024

webstory image 2

World's Most Visited Cities Of 2024

webstory image 3

5-Minute Recipe: Pesto Sauce Pasta

VIDEOS

Thane Metro: First Trial Run Of Line 4 and 4A Successfully Conducted0:52

Thane Metro: First Trial Run Of Line 4 and 4A...

Shweta Tiwari Sets the Stage on Fire at Star Parivaar Awards in a Shimmery Dress!1:03

Shweta Tiwari Sets the Stage on Fire at Star Parivaar...

Jaishankar meets Marco Rubio on sidelines of UNGA3:15

Jaishankar meets Marco Rubio on sidelines of UNGA

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV