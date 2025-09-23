'Good chance for India to win Asia Cup'

'We defeated Pakistan easily in the Super 4s match.'

IMAGE: India's players celebrate a wicket during the Asia Cup match against Pakistan. Photograph: ANI Photo

Former captain Sourav Ganguly lauded Team India for their superb showing against Pakistan, saying they are the favourites to win the Asia Cup title.



India registered a thumping six-wicket win over Pakistan in the Super Fours clash -- their second successive victory against their arch-rivals in the Asia Cup.



"India is a very good team. We defeated Pakistan easily in the Super 4s match. We have a good chance to win (Asia Cup). I hope we will play well," Ganguly told ANI



India will square off against Bangladesh in Dubai on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Pakistan will battle for survival against Sri Lanka on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi.



Meanwhile, Ganguly was re-elected unopposed as Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president on Monday, replacing his brother Snehasish Ganguly, who had been in the role for nearly three years.



Ganguly previously served as the CAB president from 2015 to 2019.

"I have worked as the (CAB) president for 5 years before this as well. We will do what is best. There is an immense craze for cricket in India. There is a lot of talent. It will be our work to give direction to this talent," he added.