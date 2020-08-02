News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Going ahead with women's IPL on time, Ganguly confirms

Going ahead with women's IPL on time, Ganguly confirms

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
August 02, 2020 13:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly also said that the centrally contracted women players will have a camp which has been delayed due to the pandemic

IMAGE: BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly also said that the centrally contracted women players will have a camp which has been delayed due to the pandemic. Photograph: BCCI

The president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Sourav Ganguly on Sunday said the Women's IPL or the Challenger series, as it is better known, is "very much on", ending speculation about the parent body not having a plan for Harmanpreet Kaur and her team.

The men's IPL will be held between September 19 and November 8 or 10 (final date yet to be locked in) in the UAE due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in India. The women's IPL will also be fit in to the schedule, the BCCI chief said.

 

"I can confirm to you that the women's IPL is very much on and we do have a plan in place for the national team also," Ganguly told PTI ahead of the IPL Governing Council meeting later on Sunday.

The BCCI president, who is awaiting a Supreme Court verdict on the waiver of the cooling off period to continue in the position, did not divulge details but another senior official privy to the development said that women's Challenger will be held during the last phase of the IPL, like last year.

"The women's Challenger series is likely to be held between November 1-10 and there could be a camp before that," the source said.

The BCCI chief also said that the centrally contracted women players will have a camp which has been delayed due to the pandemic.

"We couldn't have exposed any of our cricketers -- be it male or female to health risk. It would have been dangerous," Ganguly said.

"The NCA also remained shut because of COVID-19. But we have a plan in place and we will have a camp for women, I can tell you that," he added.

The BCCI's cricket operations team is chalking up a schedule where Indian women are likely to have two full-fledged white-ball series against South Africa and the West Indies before playing the ODI World Cup in New Zealand.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Gavaskar demands full-fledged women's IPL

Gavaskar demands full-fledged women's IPL

Focussed on winning World Cup 2021, says Mithali Raj

Focussed on winning World Cup 2021, says Mithali Raj

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use