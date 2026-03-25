Goenka sets title target for Lucknow Super Giants ahead of IPL 2026

'For any sports team, until you win, you don't receive the same level of respect or affection that comes with lifting the trophy.'

IMAGE: Lucknow Super Giants, who finished seventh last year, will kickstart their campaign in the 2026 edition by taking on Delhi Capitals on April. Photograph: LSG/X

Key Points Franchise owner Sanjiv Goenka says Lucknow Super Giants must win their first IPL title to gain true recognition.

Team took positives from IPL 2025 but lacked a strong bowling attack.

LSG aim to play as a unit in 2026, starting campaign on April 1 against Delhi Capitals.

Sanjiv Goenka, owner of the IPL side Lucknow Super Giants, insisted that LSG must win the title because making playoffs will not be enough to earn true recognition.

Speaking ahead of the 2026 season, Goenka said the team is still shaping its identity and that real respect comes only with winning the trophy.

He pointed out that while reaching the playoffs twice is a positive sign, it does not meet the expectations of the franchise. The focus now, he stressed, is on securing their first IPL title.

"I think the true identity is still evolving. For any sports team, until you win, you don't receive the same level of respect or affection that comes with lifting the trophy. Yes, we've made the playoffs twice, but that's clearly not good enough. You win some, you lose some, but we have to win our first trophy," Goenka said on JioStar.

Positives from last season, but gaps remain

Goenka highlighted that LSG won four of their first six matches in the 2025 season despite injuries to key bowlers. He also praised the decision to promote Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh as openers, both of whom delivered strong performances.

"The positive was that we won four of our first six games despite most of our frontline bowlers being injured. There were some bold moves, Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh opening, which isn't their usual position, and it turned out to be their best IPL season for both of them."

Goenka also noted the emergence of Digvesh Rathi as the team’s leading wicket-taker. However, he admitted that the side lacked a solid bowling unit, which has now been addressed with a stronger domestic core.

"Digvesh Rathi came in as a complete newcomer and did well for us. However, we did realise that we lacked a strong bowling core, and we've consciously addressed that by building a domestic Indian bowling unit this time. We're happy with what we have."

Focus on team performance in IPL 2026

Goenka said the squad for IPL 2026 has all the necessary balance, but success will depend on collective performance rather than individual brilliance.

"You can always improve, aspire to do better, there's no end to improving. But at the end of the day, this is a squad that has everything required."

"Now it's about coming together and performing as a unit, rather than as individuals. Last year, there were too many individuals performing. This year, we want to perform as a team." he added.

Led by Rishabh Pant, LSG will begin their campaign against Delhi Capitals on April 1. They will then face Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Gujarat Titans in the opening phase.

The 2026 IPL season begins on March 28, with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening match in Bengaluru.

Lucknow Super Giants squad for IPL 2026:

Rishabh Pant (Captain), Aiden Markram, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Mukul Choudhary, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahamad, Arshin Kulkarni, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ayush Badoni, Mohammad Shami, Avesh Khan, M Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, Akash Singh, Prince Yadav, Arjun Tendulkar, Anrich Nortje, Naman Tiwari, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan.