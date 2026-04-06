Goa's Mrunal Naik picked for BCCI U-16 Elite Camp

Mrunal Naik has been selected for the BCCI U-16 Elite Camp 2026. The camp will be held in Dehradun from May 11 to June 6.

The Goa Cricket Association (GCA) has announced that young cricketer Mrunal Naik has been selected for the BCCI U-16 (Boys) Elite Camp 2026.

Mrunal is a pace bowler, who represented Goa in the Vijay Merchant Trophy, Elite Under-16 tournament in December 2025.

The camp is scheduled to be held in Dehradun from May 11 to June 6, 2026, and will bring together selected young cricketers from across the country.

GCA President Mahesh Dessai said the selection was a significant moment for cricket in the state. He stated that the achievement reflects the player’s effort and the progress of grassroots cricket in Goa, adding that Naik is expected to benefit from the exposure at the national level.