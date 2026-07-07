Goa's Chigurupati Ready For India U-19 Battle In Sri Lanka

Goa's Venkata Chigurupati has earned his maiden India Under-19 call-up for the Sri Lanka tour after a standout season of 49 wickets and 380 runs, as the fast-bowling all-rounder sets his sights on the U-19 World Cup and a future in India's Test team.

IMAGE: Venkata Chirugupati was a catalyst in Goa's run to the quarter-final in the Cooch Behar Trophy with 26 wickets and 224 runs. Photograph: Kind courtesy Venkata Chirugupati

Goa has always been the cradle of India's footballing talent and decorated names of the likes of Dronacharya awardee Armando Colaco, Climax Lawrence, Brison Fernandes, Bibiano Fernandes, among a plethora of stars have gone on to don the national jersey over the years.

Key Points Venkata Chirugupati claimed 49 wickets and scored 380 runs across four major domestic tournaments.

The 18 year old says his long-term dream is to play red-ball cricket for India and earn a place in the U-19 World Cup squad.

Models his batting on Rahul Dravid's patience and his bowling on Ishant Sharma's swing.

But think of cricketers that Goa has given India? Dilip Sardesai was a Bombay-bred cricketer of Goan origin, so he doesn't count. Swapnil Asnodkar and Suyash Prabhudesai are the only recognisable Goan names having played in the Indian Premier League. Rahul Keni is the only Goan to have represented India Under-19s back in 2010.

Fast-forward 16 years, Goa has finally produced only the second cricketer who will wear the India Under-19 shirt. 18-year-old Venkata Chigurupati has broken into India's Under-19 multi-day team for the tour of Sri Lanka starting on July 11.

While scores of youngsters aim to ply their trade in the cash-rich IPL, Chirugupati has his sights set firmly on playing red-ball cricket for India and has taken his first step in that direction.

"It's a dream come true for me. I am very excited. It's a privilege to wear that jersey. So, looking forward to the tour," says Chigurupati, who received the news for his selection from a friend, "who was following developments on the BCCI app".

His ascension to the Indian U-19 squad was on the back of an inspiring season. A fast-bowling all-rounder, Chigurupati took 49 scalps and piled up 380 runs across 4 tournaments -- the KSCA Quandrangular Series, the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, the Cooch-Behar Trophy, the Colonel C K Nayudu Trophy -- this season.

IMAGE: Venkata Chirugupati is flanked by Goa Cricket Association Secretary Tulsidas Shetye, right, and GCA Treasurer Sayed Abdul Majid. Photograph: Kind courtesy GCA

"I thank the Goa Cricket Association for backing me and providing us (the Goa Under-19 team) the facilities, without which we wouldn't be able to do well in our matches. Also the trust they place in us to do well in our matches motivates us to go to the next level.

"My aim for the Lanka tour is to align my personal goals with the team goals and help the team win. I will try my best to do well on this tour to Sri Lanka and in the future tours as well and cement a spot for myself," adds Chigurupati, who will depart with the Indian U-19 team for Sri Lanka on July 9.

After training in the high performance camp at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, Chigurupati returned home to Goa in June to prepare on dry wickets in conditions similar to that of Sri Lanka.

A resident of Margao, Chigurupati says his family was over the moon on his selection, while mobile phones rang non-stop with congratulatory messages and calls from well-wishers.

Chigurupati was initiated into the game at age 8 when his father enrolled him in a cricket academy run by a colleague.

Starting out as a wicket-keeper, Chigurupati transitioned into a fast-bowling all-rounder and from there it has been a steady climb for the confident lad, who reckons, "everything in cricket is difficult, but fast bowling is comparatively better because 'keeping is a thankless job."

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Photograph: Kind courtesy Venkata Chirugupati

Debuting for Goa in 2022 in the Vijay Merchant Trophy, Chigurupati made quick strides and represented the state at the Under 16, Under-19 and Under-23 levels.

Achieving consistency, he says, was akin to scaling a mountain during his days in Goa Under-16s. He realised there is no substitute for hard work and slowly developed self belief.

"Consistency was the biggest issue for me back then. Then later on, with the support of GCA coaches, I improved and laid more emphasis on performing regularly."

"I learnt to trust myself. How to adjust my game on a particular day. I understood that not every day is a bad day. How I judge myself is the most important aspect," he said assuredly.

His diligence paid off and it was his 35 wickets and 280 runs across two big tournaments -- the Cooch Behar Trophy, where he picked 26 wickets with 2 five-wicket hauls, and the Vinoo Mankad Trophy -- that caught the attention of the national selectors.

"This season was the biggest milestone for me personally because I helped the team to qualify for the Cooch Behar Under-19 quarter-finals for the first time after ffive years. We lost the quarter-finals to Madhya Pradesh (by an innings and 105 runs) but we defeated big teams like UP, Bengal, in the run-up to the quarters. And that was a great experience for me," Chigurupati says.

"Those performances gave me the confidence and the motivation to expect a call from India selectors. I was also pushed for Under-23 by the selection committee which helped me upskill and learn more about my game."

On his World Cup ambitions, Chirugupati said: "My aim is to perform well and earn a place in the India Under-19 World Cup squad. We have a series against Australia before the Asia Cup and the World Cup, and I'll give my best to secure my spot. With the support and facilities provided by the GCA, I believe it's possible."

Season Highlights · 2025–26 Best Performances of the Season 49 Wickets 380 Runs 4 Tournaments Across the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, Cooch-Behar Trophy, KSCA Quadrangular Series, Colonel C K Nayudu Trophy Tournament-wise Numbers Vinoo Mankad Trophy 25–26 9 wickets In 5 games KSCA Quadrangular Series 25–26 8 wickets In 3 games Cooch-Behar Trophy 26 wickets 2 five-wicket & 3 three-wicket hauls, plus 224 runs at an average of 35 Col CK Nayudu Trophy 90 runs Plus a 3-wicket haul vs BCA Standout Match Performances • 112 vs Hyderabad — Cooch-Behar Trophy 2024–25 • 72 vs Saurashtra — Vijay Merchant Trophy 2023–24 • 5-wicket haul vs Kerala — KSCA Series • 5-wicket haul (1st innings) and 42 runs vs Chhattisgarh • 3-wicket haul (1st innings) and 5-wicket haul in the match vs UPCA • 8-wicket haul in the match and 97 runs while chasing 325 vs Bengal • 4-wicket haul vs MPCA — Quarter-Final, Cooch-Behar Trophy • 90 runs and a 3-wicket haul vs BCA — Col CK Nayudu Trophy ★ Career Thus Far: Four Tons, 3 hat-tricks and Five 5-Wicket Hauls

Chigurupati's seeming maturity can be compared to that of his batting idol Rahul Dravid.

"I admire his calmness and his ability to bat long hours. His perseverance is enviable," says Chigurupati, who also considers pacer Ishant Sharma as his role model.

"In-swing was something that came naturally to me when I first started bowling and Ishant is also an in-swinger. I used to watch video clips of his bowling and picked up a few bowling tips," says the six-footer.

His biggest influence off field has been his father Subhash who has placed great emphasis on discipline and setting goals.

"He also taught me that life is not always about success. 'Success is not a guarantee. But you just need to do what you love'. That's what I learn from him."

WIth batsman-friendly pitches the order of the day and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's stokeplay leaving every pundit and fan in awe, Chigurupati says batters like the 15 year old prodigy are good for the game.

"It's a challenge to relish for us bowlers because Vaibhav is a great batter. But we have to accept that there will be outstanding batters in the game and we have to battle," he said.

"Cricket, I feel is a batsman's game. So it's ok to have batsmen friendly wickets because we as bowlers have lot of chances to get a wicket, they only have one chance while playing the game. So, it's fine."