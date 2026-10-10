Abhinav Tejrana to lead Goa in Ranji Trophy; Arjun Tendulkar misses out

The Goa Cricket Association has unveiled its 16-member squad for the upcoming Ranji Trophy campaign, naming Abhinav Tejrana as captain while notably excluding Arjun Tendulkar, who previously made a century on his debut for the state.

IMAGE: Left-arm seamer Arjun Tendulkar was left out of the Goa squad for the upcoming Ranji Trophy season. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Abhinav Tejrana has been appointed captain of the 16-member Goa Ranji Trophy squad.

Arjun Tendulkar, who scored a century on his Goa Ranji debut in 2022, has not been included in the squad.

The team will be coached by Dinesh Mongia, with Krishna Rao as Bowling Coach.

The squad includes IPL player Suyash Prabhudesai and all-rounder Lalit Yadav.

The Goa Cricket Association announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming Ranji Trophy campaign, with Abhinav Tejrana appointed captain.

Arjun Tendulkar, who scored a century on his Goa Ranji Trophy debut in 2022 was not included in the squad. The left-arm seamer had missed Goa's tour of Oman recently.

Coaching Staff and Key Players

The team will be guided by Head Coach Dinesh Mongia, with Krishna Rao serving as Bowling Coach, Senior Men's Director of Coaching and Cricket operations Prakash Mayenkar and Manager Anil Joglekar. The team comprises Suyash Prabhudesai who has represented Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL. All-rounder Lalit Yadav, who has previously represented Delhi is also part of the Goa squad for the 2026-27 season.

Full Goa Ranji Squad

Goa Ranji squad: Abhinav Tejrana (Captain), Suyash Prabhudesai, Manthan Khutkar, Lalit Yadav, Snehal Kauthankar, Shivendra Bhujbal, Koushik V, Shubham Tari, Ruthvik Naik, Darshan Misal, Yash Kasvankar, Amulya Pandrekar, Deepraj Gaonkar, Rajshekhar Harikant, Mohit Redkar and Felex Alemao.