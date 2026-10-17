Goa Cricket Association refutes Rs 50 crore audit mismatch, blames previous committee

The Goa Cricket Association's Managing Committee has vehemently denied allegations of a Rs 50 crore accounting mismatch, shifting blame to the previous administration and asserting their commitment to transparency and financial rectitude.

IMAGE: Goa Cricket Association secretary Tulshidas Shetye. Photograph: Kind courtesy GCA

Key Points The Goa Cricket Association's current Managing Committee denies responsibility for a Rs 50 crore accounting mismatch identified in an audit report.

The committee attributes the alleged discrepancies to the previous managing committee, stating they were in charge for only three months of the audit period.

Treasurer Abdul Majid highlighted that the new committee spent Rs 15.86 crore in three months, adhering to BCCI norms, and claims significant development.

The matter is currently sub judice, with a High Court hearing scheduled for November 30 to address the allegations.

The current committee plans to pursue legal action against individuals from the previous committee to recover any misappropriated funds if the scam is proven.

The Managing Committee of the Goa Cricket Association on Friday rejected allegations that it was responsible for the Rs 50 crore accounting mismatch as flagged by an audit report and blamed the previous managing committee for levelling unfounded allegations against them.

Committee's Defence and Timeline

Addressing a press conference, the team led by Former Ranji player and President Mahesh Dessai, Vice President Paresh Phadte, Secretary Tulshidas Shetye and Treasurer Abdul Majid, said that of the period covered by the audit, they were at the helm only for three months. GCA election was held on September 16, 2025, where the present managing committee beat the previous managing committee that included political powers 6-0. The defeated party have levelled allegations of a Rs 50-crore scam.

"The period covered by the audit is between April 2024 to March 2025 and April 2025 to December 2025. The new managing committee was in charge for just three months of the above period. The election was held on September 16, and we entered the office on October 1," treasurer Abdul Majid, said.

Financial Management and Future Action

“In three months, we have spent 15.86 crore including salaries, travel expenses, accommodation as per the norms of the BCCI. The development that hadn't taken place in 20 years, we have done within a year. We can show you each and every record. But we can't explain what happened during the tenure of the previous committee," he added.

The managing committee said that the matter, which is pending before the High Court, will be heard on November 30 which will allow their advocate to rebut the allegations made by the previous managing committee. The committee also said that if and when the scam is brought to light before the Court, they will pursue the matter against individuals of the previous managing committee to recover monies allegedly misappropriated.

"If we have done a scam, let them prove it? Or ask us and we will show you that we have not done it," Majid added.