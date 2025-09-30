HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Glenn Maxwell ruled out of NZ tour with wrist fracture

Glenn Maxwell ruled out of NZ tour with wrist fracture

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

September 30, 2025 10:58 IST

x

Glenn Maxwell

IMAGE: Glenn Maxwell was struck on the right wrist while bowling in the nets. Photograph: BCCI

Australia's star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was on Tuesday ruled out of the three-match T20 series against New Zealand with a fractured wrist after being hit by a Mitchell Owen straight drive while bowling in the nets in Mount Maunganui.

Sydney Sixers and New South Wales wicketkeeper-batter Josh Philippe has been called up as Maxwell's replacement for the series being played from Wednesday at Mount Maunganui's Bay Oval.

This is a setback for Australia, who have also lost Josh Inglis to a calf injury in the build up to the series, leading to the selection of Alex Carey. 

The 36-year-old Maxwell, who scored an unbeaten half-century to guide Australia to a T20 series win over South Africa last month, was struck on the right wrist while bowling in the nets. 

Maxwell will return to Australia

and see a specialist over the coming days.

His replacement Philippe is a prolific run-scorer in Australia's Big Bash League and has also performed well in the recent Australia 'A' tour of India.

"I saw it out of the corner of my eye. "I saw (Owen) smoked it and then the aftermath - it hit Maxi on the wrist. It didn't sound good," all-rounder Matthew Short, who was batting in the adjoining net, told cricket.com.au.

"(Owen) is not the guy you want to be bowling to in T20 training, that's for sure.

"Maxi's been there and gone through that (serious injuries) a couple of times now – he was a bit disappointed but it's just like any other injury. I'm sure he'll get through it," he added.

 

Australia are already without Cameron Green who has prioritised preparations for the upcoming Ashes and will be playing the Sheffield Shield at home. 

Leading pacer Pat Cummins is also not part of Australia squad at the moment due to the hot spot in his back while Nathan Ellis is missing the New Zealand series for the birth of his first child.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

'Indian Team Ko Kya Hua Hai?'
'Indian Team Ko Kya Hua Hai?'
PCB chief Naqvi hits back at Modi
PCB chief Naqvi hits back at Modi
Where Did The Asia Cup Vanish?
Where Did The Asia Cup Vanish?
'Suspend India From ICC Tournaments'
'Suspend India From ICC Tournaments'
Indian team disrespected cricket: Pak captain Salman
Indian team disrespected cricket: Pak captain Salman

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Yummiest Fish With 3,000 Bones

webstory image 2

7 Temples Of Goddess Durga As Mahishasurmardini

webstory image 3

Navdurga And Their Sacred Vahanas

VIDEOS

Varun, Janhvi share their work experience in 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'4:04

Varun, Janhvi share their work experience in 'Sunny...

Watch: Trump Welcomes Netanyahu at White House1:05

Watch: Trump Welcomes Netanyahu at White House

Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Sumona visit Durga Puja Pandal in Mumbai4:50

Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Sumona visit Durga Puja...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV