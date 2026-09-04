Glenn Maxwell picks Virat Kohli as ODI cricket's 'best-ever'

Glenn Maxwell has named Virat Kohli the best-ever ODI batter, praising his exceptional timing, control and gap-finding ability while highlighting his remarkable record in successful run-chases.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli holds several major One-Day International records, including the most career centuries. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Glenn Maxwell has named Virat Kohli his "best-ever" ODI batter, praising his exceptional timing and ability to place the ball into gaps.

Kohli has scored 14,941 ODI runs at 58.59, including 54 centuries, with an outstanding average of 89.07 in successful run-chases.

Maxwell picked Andre Russell as his top T20 cricketer, citing his power, explosive hitting, pace bowling and fielding ability.

Steve Smith was Maxwell’s choice for Test cricket after the Australian batter’s memorable performances during the 2017 India tour.

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has named Virat Kohli as the "best-ever" ODI batter, praising the Indian star's timing, control and ability to find gaps with ease.

Speaking on the Keeping it Cricket podcast hosted by former Australia cricketers Brad Haddin and Alyssa Healy, Maxwell revealed his picks for the best players he has seen across formats.

"The best I ever saw in one-day cricket is Kohli. Some of the innings he has played against us have been ridiculous. He has just got more time. He is able to put the ball where he wants in the field," Maxwell said.

Kohli's Record Speaks for Itself

Kohli has scored 14,941 runs in 314 ODIs at an average of 58.59, with 54 centuries and 79 fifties. His record in successful chases is even more impressive, with 6,235 runs in 111 matches at an average of 89.07, including 24 centuries.

In ODIs this year, Kohli has scored 384 runs in six innings at an average of 64, with a century and three fifties.

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Russell Maxwell's T20 Choice

For T20 cricket, Maxwell picked West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell, highlighting his power, fielding and ability to bowl at around 140kph.

“It is hard to go past someone like Andre Russell. Their power is ridiculous. They hit the ball so hard and far, and to back that up, he was bowling 140 clicks and fielding in hot spots. He is just literally a perfect cricketer,” Maxwell said.

Russell has scored 9,919 runs in 607 T20s at a strike rate of 166.70 and has hit 808 sixes. He has also taken 535 wickets, including 10 four-wicket hauls and a five-wicket haul.

Smith Gets Maxwell's Test Nod

Maxwell chose Australia teammate Steve Smith as his best Test cricketer, recalling Smith’s outstanding performance during the 2017 Test tour of India.

"I got to be a part of the Test squad in 2017 in that series in India (scoring 499 runs in eight innings, with three centuries) where he peeled off a couple of hundreds and was just batting on a different planet. Oh, I think he got three hundreds during that tour. He was just incredible. I felt lucky to be a part of that squad just to be able to witness that," Maxwell said.

Smith is Australia's fourth-highest Test run-scorer, with 10,920 runs in 125 matches at an average of 56, including 37 centuries and 45 fifties.