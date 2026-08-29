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Gill's Sister's Fun Rakhi Post, Sachin's Heartfelt Wish

By REDIFF CRICKET August 29, 2026 10:05 IST 1 Minute Read
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Shubman Gill and Sachin Tendulkar celebrated Raksha Bandhan, sharing heartfelt and playful moments with their siblings.

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Shubman Gill's sister Shahneel shared a fun Rakhi post for him. Photograph: Shubman Gill/Instagram

Key Points

  • Indian cricketers Shubman Gill and Sachin Tendulkar celebrated Raksha Bandhan with their siblings.
  • Shubman Gill's sister, Shahneel Gill, shared a playful 'Annual subscription renewed' post on Instagram.
  • Sachin Tendulkar posted a heartfelt message for his sister, Tai, reflecting on their shared memories.

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill

Raksha Bandhan brought out some fun and heartfelt sibling moments from the cricket world, with Shubman Gill's sister Shahneel Gill and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar sharing posts on the occasion.

Shahneel Gill kept her message short and playful, posting ‘Annual subscription renewed’ on Instagram. The light-hearted post came a day after India wrapped up their Sri Lanka tour with a 1-0 series win.

 

Sachin Tendulkar

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar shared a heartfelt Rakhi message for his sister. Photograph: Sachin Tendulkar/Instagram

Sachin Tendulkar, meanwhile, shared a heartfelt message for his sister, reflecting on the years of memories they have shared.

‘Happy Rakhi, Tai. We’ve shared so many years, so many memories and, I’m sure, plenty of stories you’ll never let me forget. Lucky to have you always.’

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raksha bandhanshubman gillsachin tendulkarindian cricketsibling bonds

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