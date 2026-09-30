Gill's record double ton, Rohit's landmark: 406 chase sparks ODI record avalanche

Shubman Gill's historic fastest double century propelled India to a commanding eight-wicket victory over the West Indies, securing their 14th consecutive ODI series win and setting multiple new cricket records.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill scored a stroke-filled 223 as India beat the West Indies by eight wickets to seal the ODI series 2-0 in Guwahati on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Shubman Gill smashed the fastest-ever double century in ODI history, reaching 200 off just 116 balls.

India secured their 14th consecutive ODI series win against West Indies with an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Rohit Sharma achieved his 35th ODI hundred and became the seventh batter globally to reach 12,000 ODI runs.

The match featured the West Indies' highest-ever ODI total (405/7) and was the third highest aggregating match in ODI history.

Shubman Gill recorded the fastest-ever double century in ODI cricket in Guwahati on Wednesday as India crushed the West Indies by eight wickets to win the second game of their three-match series.

Here are some statistical highlights of the run-fest at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium:

India's Dominant Series Performance

With an unassailable 2-0 lead, India have recorded their 14th consecutive ODI series win over the two-time World Cup winners West Indies.

India recorded the second highest successful run-chase ever, making 406 for two in 43.3 overs against the West Indies.

Gill's Record-Breaking Double Century

Gill brought up his double ton off only 116 balls to surpass compatriot Ishan Kishan's record of 126 balls for the fastest-ever double century in the format.

Gill's unbeaten 233 off a mere 133 balls, laced with 26 fours and 8 sixes, is now the third highest ever individual score by any batter in ODI cricket.

Rohit Sharma's Milestones And Match Records

At third in the list of hitting most centuries in ODIs, Rohit Sharma recorded his 35th hundred to make 101 off 75 balls.

Rohit also brought up his 12,000 runs in ODI cricket to become only the seventh batter overall and third Indian, after Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, to complete the landmark in the 50-overs format.

The Caribbean side recorded its highest-ever total in ODI cricket when they scored 405/7 in the first half of the match, bettering their previous score of 389 all-out against England in February 2019.

With a total of 811 runs being scored, it was the third highest aggregating match in ODI history.

The famous Australia versus South Africa game at Johannesburg in 2006 when the former chased down a world record 434/4 remains at the top spot (872 runs), followed by India versus Sri Lanka at Rajkot in 2009 (825 runs).