Gill's India Begin Afghanistan Test Preparations, Bahutule Joins Coaching Staff

Team India began preparations for the one-off Test against Afghanistan in New Chandigarh, with Shubman Gill leading the side and new spin-bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule joining the support staff.

IMAGE: Vice-captain KL Rahul takes guard as he prepares to bat at the India nets on Wednesday, ahead of the one-off Test against Afghanistan on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Team India hit the ground running as the Shubman Gill-led side got their red-ball preparations underway ahead of their one-off Test against Afghanistan.

The Test will commence in New Chandigarh on Saturday.

Key Points India commenced preparations for the one-off Test against Afghanistan in New Chandigarh.

Shubman Gill will captain the side in both the Test and ODI series.

Kuldeep Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rahul were among those training under head coach Gautam Gambhir.

The Afghanistan Test marks India's first red-ball assignment since the end of IPL 2026.

'Team India hits the nets as the red ball grind gets underway ahead of the #INDvAFG Test,' BCCI captioned a video posted on their X handle.

Kuldeep Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul were among the players spotted during India's training session on Tuesday, with head coach Gautam Gambhir closely overseeing preparations.

SEE: Team India go through the grind at the nets session on Wednesday, ahead of the one-off Test against Afghanistan on Saturday. VIDEO: BCCI/X

The one-off Test against Afghanistan will mark India's first red-ball assignment of the year, coming less than a week after the conclusion of IPL 2026.

Following the Test in Mullanpur, India will take on Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series scheduled from June 14 to June 20.

Shubman Gill will lead the side in both formats. KL Rahul has been named vice-captain for the Test match, replacing Rishabh Pant in the role, while Shreyas Iyer will serve as Gill's deputy in the ODI series.

Former India leg-spinner Sairaj Bahutule officially joined the national team's support staff on Tuesday as the new spin-bowling coach.

Bahutule will work alongside Gambhir, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, fast-bowling coach Morne Morkel, fielding coach T Dilip and assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate as India begin preparations for a busy international season.