The International Cricket Council is maintaining its ban on applying saliva to the cricket ball, despite recent pleas from Indian captain Shubman Gill for its reinstatement to aid bowlers.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill has called for the ICC to lift the ban on using saliva to shine the ball. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points The ICC does not plan to review its ban on applying saliva to the ball, citing health and cricketing reasons.

Indian captain Shubman Gill recently called for the ban to be lifted, stating it would help bowlers on batting-friendly pitches like the one in the first Test at Basin Reserve.

The ICC believes saliva continues to pose a health risk and can materially alter the ball when mixed with other substances, making monitoring difficult.

The saliva ban was not discussed at the ICC meetings in Bali earlier this month, and any future amendment would require a member to raise it through the relevant committee.

The International Cricket Council doesn't plan to review its ban on applying saliva to the ball due to health and cricketing reasons despite calls from Indian captain Shubman Gill.

Following the drawn first Test on a benign pitch at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, Gill complained that the Kookaburra ball was getting soft too early and said allowing players to use saliva to shine the ball could have helped the bowlers in the batting friendly conditions.

Why The Saliva Ban Remains

PTI understands that the position of the governing body remains unchanged on the subject.

The ban was first introduced in 2020 to protect the health of players and match officials following the COVID-19 pandemic and was made permanent in the ICC playing conditions a couple of years later.

This aligned with the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) Laws of Cricket, under which applying saliva is treated in the same way as any other unfair method of changing the ball's condition.

Saliva can materially alter the ball when mixed with substances such as sweets, chewing gum and mints, also making the job of monitoring and regulating its use much harder.

Health And Regulatory Concerns

The ICC also believes that saliva continues to pose a risk to players and match officials.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, the newly emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants pose a health risk globally.

It has been learnt that the saliva ban was not discussed at the ICC meetings in Bali earlier this month.

Also, any amendment to the playing conditions in the future would need to be raised by a member through the relevant ICC Committee for consideration before a final decision is taken by the ICC Board.

Player Calls And Future Outlook

Gill brought the saliva ban back into the spotlight after India failed to bowl out New Zealand on day five of the first Test, missing out on crucial World Test Championship points.

"I don't understand why we haven't been allowed to shine the ball yet -- we are way past Covid times. There was a rule that you can't put saliva on the ball to make it shine. It's been seven-eight years and I still don't understand why they are not allowing it," rued Gill.

Although a domestic event, the Indian Premier League lifted the saliva ban ahead of the 2025 edition.