Home  » Cricket » Gill hospitalised after neck injury; ruled out of 1st Test

Gill hospitalised after neck injury; ruled out of 1st Test

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read
Last updated on: November 16, 2025 10:04 IST

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Shubman Gill had initially walked off after facing just three deliveries clutching the back of his neck after suffering what appeared to be a whiplash while sweeping spinner Simon Harmer for a boundary. Photograph: BCCI

India captain Shubman Gill has been ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing first Test against South Africa after he continues to be under observation in a Kolkata hospital for a neck injury, the BCCI said on Sunday.

Gill was stretchered into an ambulance with his neck immobilised on Saturday evening, hours after retiring hurt during India's first innings on Day 2 at the Eden Gardens.

Gill had initially walked off after facing just three deliveries clutching the back of his neck after suffering what appeared to be a whiplash while sweeping spinner Simon Harmer for a boundary.

The physio attended to him immediately, but the situation seemed more concerning later on as he was seen being taken away

with his neck secured in a cervical collar, raising further concern about the severity of the injury.

"Captain Shubman Gill had a neck injury on Day 2 of the ongoing Test against South Africa in Kolkata. He was taken to the hospital for examination after the end of day's play," BCCI said in a media release.

"He is currently under observation in the hospital. He will take no further part in the Test match. He will continue to be monitored by the BCCI medical team."

Team India assistant coach Morne Morkel blamed it on bad night's "sleep and not his workload".

"Yeah, I think we first need to determine how he got the neck stiffness, maybe just a bad night's sleep. I don't think it's, or we can put it down to the load," Morkel said on Saturday, when asked if Gill's packed multi-format calendar was a factor.

 

Gill, who has been playing non-stop cricket across formats since leading India for the first time in the gruelling England Test series earlier this year, has barely had any downtime, joining the side right after the Australia white-ball series that ended in Gabba on Saturday.

REDIFF CRICKET
Morkel blames 'bad night's sleep' for Gill injury
Gill retires hurt after facing just three deliveries
No leadership change at CSK for IPL 2026!
Jadeja hits elite milestone, equals Kapil Dev
'When its time...' Samson pens RR farewell message

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

