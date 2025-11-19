HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Gill to travel to Guwahati but doubtful for 2nd Test

Gill to travel to Guwahati but doubtful for 2nd Test

November 19, 2025 12:58 IST

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Shubman Gill walks back to the pavilion after suffering a neck sprain during Day 2 of the first Test against South Africa at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Saturday, November 15, 2025. Photograph: BCCI

Captain Shubman Gill will travel with the Indian team to Guwahati for second Test against South Africa, starting on Saturday, but his participation is still not confirmed, BCCI said on Wednesday.

Gill was taken to hospital in Kolkata with a neck injury after the second day of the first Test, having retired hurt on four after facing only three deliveries in India's first innings. He was under observation in the hospital and didn't play any further part in the match

before being discharged on Sunday evening.

India face a must-win second Test after losing the series opener in Kolkata by 30 runs.

'Team India captain Shubman Gill suffered a neck injury on Day 2 of the Kolkata Test against South Africa and was taken to the hospital for examination after the end of day's play.  He was kept under observation and discharged the next day. Shubman has been responding well to the medical treatment provided and will travel to Guwahati with the team on 19th November, 2025,' BCCI said in a media release.

 

'He will continue to be monitored by the BCCI medical team and a decision on his participation in the 2nd Test will be taken accordingly.'

