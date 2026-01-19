HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Gill to play Punjab's Ranji game from Thursday

Gill to play Punjab's Ranji game from Thursday

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 19, 2026 17:26 IST

x

Shubman Gill is keen to help Punjab keep their slim knockout hopes alive in the premier domestic tournament

IMAGE: Shubman Gill is keen to help Punjab keep their slim knockout hopes alive in the premier domestic tournament. Photograph: ICC/X

India Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill has decided against taking a break after the recent 50-over loss to New Zealand and will play the next Ranji Trophy game for Punjab against Saurashtra at Rajkot, starting Thursday.

Gill, who featured in all three ODIs in the just-concluded series that India lost 1-2, has chosen to return to red-ball cricket immediately as he is not part of India's T20 World Cup squad.

The 26-year-old is keen to help Punjab keep their slim knockout hopes alive in the premier domestic tournament.

 

"Shubman decided against taking any break post ODI series and it took him eight hours to reach Rajkot from Indore as there aren't any direct flights, available," a source close to the Punjab team told PTI.

Punjab are currently placed sixth in Group B with 11 points from five matches.

With three league games still to be played, the former champions would need outright victories in all their remaining fixtures to harbour any realistic chance of making it to the knockout stage.

Gill's presence at the top of the order is therefore seen as crucial to Punjab's ambitions.

The match against Saurashtra, the reigning domestic heavyweights, will also mark Gill's first red-ball appearance since he sustained a neck injury during the Test series against South Africa, which ruled him out of competitive cricket for a lengthy period.

His return is expected to significantly bolster Punjab's batting line-up, which has been inconsistent so far this season.

Despite his growing responsibilities at the international level, the Indian captain has often stressed the importance of domestic cricket in maintaining form and match fitness.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Reddy Has Potential To Be Hardik Backup'
'Reddy Has Potential To Be Hardik Backup'
ICC tells BCB to confirm T20 WC participation or...
ICC tells BCB to confirm T20 WC participation or...
Gavaskar explains where India lost the ODI series
Gavaskar explains where India lost the ODI series
Composure, belief, prep drives NZ to historic win in India
Composure, belief, prep drives NZ to historic win in India
SA sweat over key player's fitness ahead of T20 WC
SA sweat over key player's fitness ahead of T20 WC

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Walnut Key Lime Pie Smoothie

webstory image 2

13 Fanciest Stores In The World

webstory image 3

5 Winter Sweets To Keep Warm

VIDEOS

Reeling in Success: Trout Farming Transforms Rajouri3:03

Reeling in Success: Trout Farming Transforms Rajouri

PM Modi 'personally' receives UAE President, signaling bold India-UAE diplomatic push2:37

PM Modi 'personally' receives UAE President, signaling...

Visuals From Kishtwar After Encounter Between Security Forces and Terrorists1:23

Visuals From Kishtwar After Encounter Between Security...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO