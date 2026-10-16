Gill takes unusual step to gear up for New Zealand

India Test captain Shubman Gill is demonstrating unparalleled dedication to his red-ball game by personally funding a team of net bowlers for his crucial New Zealand tour, a unique move aimed at mastering challenging conditions.

IMAGE: India Test captain Shubman Gill is going the extra mile to prepare for the New Zealand Test series. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points India Test captain Shubman Gill is personally funding four to five net bowlers for his upcoming tour to New Zealand.

This is an unprecedented move for an Indian cricketer, as the BCCI usually arranges net bowlers.

Gill will skip India A Tests due to ODI commitments but will play a Ranji Trophy match starting on October 18 for red-ball practice.

His early departure to New Zealand on October 23 or 24 will allow for additional acclimatisation and preparation.

India Test captain Shubman Gill is going the extra mile to prepare for the upcoming red-ball challenge in New Zealand by taking four to five personal net bowlers on the tour, with all expenses being borne by the skipper himself.

While the BCCI also arranges designated net bowlers to help Indian players prepare during overseas tours, this is understood to be the first instance of an Indian cricketer paying out of his own pocket to take a group of bowlers who will train exclusively with him.

Gill's Unprecedented Preparation Strategy

"This is interesting. Gill isn't playing India A Tests as he also has to play ODIs. Hence, he is leaving for New Zealand on October 23 or 24. The four to five bowlers accompanying him will have all their expenses paid by Gill," a BCCI official told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Gill, who amassed 754 runs during India's five-Test series in England earlier this year, faces a challenging assignment in New Zealand, where conditions are expected to test his technique and temperament.

With the schedules overlapping and the Indian skipper prioritising his Test preparations, the decision to arrange dedicated net bowlers represents an unusual step in his preparation for the demanding red-ball assignment.

Balancing Commitments And Red-Ball Focus

Gill will not feature in the India A Test matches against New Zealand A, with his ODI commitments also forming part of the packed schedule. The early departure will allow him additional time to acclimatise and work on his red-ball game ahead of the Test challenge.

The 26-year-old had skipped Punjab's opening Ranji Trophy match due to personal reasons but is set to return for the team's second game against Chhattisgarh, beginning on October 18 in Mullanpur.

The Ranji fixture will provide Gill an opportunity to get some red-ball match practice before he heads to New Zealand, where his form and leadership will be crucial to India's prospects.