Gill, Siraj to debut in Boxing Day Test; Pant, Jadeja back

Last updated on: December 25, 2020 12:03 IST

IMAGE: Shubman Gill impressed with knocks of 43 and 65 in the pink-ball three-day practice match against Australia A in Sydney ahead of the Test series. Photograph: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Young opener Shubman Gill and pacer Mohammed Siraj will make their Test debuts in the second Boxing Day Test against Australia, starting in Melbourne, on Saturday.

Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja also make a comeback into the team as India have made as many as four changes after losing the first match in Adelaide.



Gill comes in for the struggling Prithvi Shaw, who failed in both innings of the first Test in Adelaide, will Siraj replaces the injured Mohammed Shami.

A fit-again Jadeja has been included as the second specialist spinner as he takes the place of captain Virat Kohli as India go in with five specialist bowlers.

Ajinkya Rahane will lead India in the last three Tests in Kohli's absence, while Cheteshwar Pujara has been named as the vice-captain.

However, there is no place for KL Rahul as Hanuma Vihari has been retained despite not getting runs in the first Test.

India's playing XI for MCG Test: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (w/k), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.