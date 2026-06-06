Gill second-fastest Indian to 1,000 Test runs as skipper

Captain Shubman Gill became only the 11th Indian to complete 1000 Test runs as skipper, attaining the landmark during the one-off Test against Afghanistan in Mullanpur on Saturday.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill scored an unbeaten 103 on Day 1 of the one-off Test against Afghanistan on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Shubman Gill became the 2nd quickest to 1,000 Test runs as skipper, becoming the 11th Indian player to do so for India during the One-off Test against Afghanistan at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Saturday.

Key Points Shubman Gill achieved the landmark in just his 15th Test innings.

Sunil Gavaskar reached the milestone in 14 Test innings.

In terms of most centuries as captain in Tests India, Virat Kohli leads with 20 hundreds in 113 innings.

Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 103, registering his 11th Test hundred and leading from the front.

Gill achieved the landmark in just his 15th Test innings, just behind Sunil Gavaskar, who did it in 14 innings. The opener also achieved the landmark in the shortest span of 351 days, the least number of days taken by an Indian captain.

In terms of most centuries as captain in Tests India, Virat Kohli leads with 20 hundreds in 113 innings, followed by Sunil Gavaskar with 11 in 74 innings, Mohammad Azharuddin with 9 in 78 innings, Sachin Tendulkar with 7 in 43 innings, and Shubman Gill now with 6 in 15 innings.

In terms of the most hundreds scored as a Test opener for India, Gavaskar leads the list with 33 centuries in 203 innings, followed by Virender Sehwag with 22 centuries in 168 innings. Murali Vijay ranks third with 12 hundreds in 100 innings, while KL Rahul has 11 centuries in 101 innings.

Meanwhile, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant marked his 50th Test appearance.

Among Indian wicketkeepers, only MS Dhoni (90) and Syed Kirmani (88) have played more matches.

India finished Day 1 of the one-off Test against Afghanistan in a commanding position, reaching 368 for 3 in 85 overs. Skipper Gill scored an unbeaten 103, while Rahul contributed a century of his own. Pant supported with a well-timed 50, helping India dominate the Afghan bowling attack.

Mohammad Saleem Safi took two wickets, while Ziaur Rahman Sharifi claimed one.