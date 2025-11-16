Gill out of hospital, yet India awaits real update

IMAGE: Shubman Gill, who suffered the injury while batting on the second day of the game, was ruled out of the first Test. Photograph: BCCI

India captain Shubman Gill has been discharged from the hospital in which he was receiving treatment for a neck injury sustained during the opening Test against South Africa in Kolkata.

Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Sourav Ganguly on Sunday went to see Gill at the Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital, after India suffered a 30-run defeat on a challenging Eden Gardens surface to concede a 1-0 lead to the visitors in the two-match series.

Gill, who suffered the injury while batting on the second day of the game, was ruled out of the first Test before the start of the third day's play. Gill was not available to bat in the second innings when India were shot out for 93.

The team management, though, is yet to decide on his participation in the second match starting in Guwahati from November 22. The team is travelling to Guwahati on Tuesday.