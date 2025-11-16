HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Gill out of hospital, yet India awaits real update

Gill out of hospital, yet India awaits real update

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
November 16, 2025 21:17 IST

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Shubman Gill, who suffered the injury while batting on the second day of the game, was ruled out of the first Test. Photograph: BCCI

India captain Shubman Gill has been discharged from the hospital in which he was receiving treatment for a neck injury sustained during the opening Test against South Africa in Kolkata.

Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Sourav Ganguly on Sunday went to see Gill at the Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital, after India suffered a 30-run defeat on a challenging Eden Gardens surface to concede a 1-0 lead to the visitors in the two-match series.

Gill, who suffered the injury while batting on the second day of the game, was ruled out of the first Test before the start of the third day's play. Gill was not available to bat in the second innings when India were shot out for 93.

 

The team management, though, is yet to decide on his participation in the second match starting in Guwahati from November 22. The team is travelling to Guwahati on Tuesday.

 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
