Gill in ICC Player of the Month Award race: Who are the contenders?

India's Shubman Gill, Bangladesh's Mossadek Hossain, and New Zealand's Nathan Smith have been nominated for the prestigious ICC Men's Player of the Month award for June 2026, following their outstanding match-winning performances across various international cricket formats.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill had a prolific June. Photograph: PTI

Key Points Shubman Gill, Mossadek Hossain, and Nathan Smith are the nominees for the ICC Men's Player of the Month award for June 2026.

Mossadek Hossain made a significant return to international cricket, leading Bangladesh to a historic 2-1 ODI series victory over Australia and earning Player of the Series.

Nathan Smith spearheaded New Zealand's pace attack, becoming the leading wicket-taker with 16 scalps in their 2-1 Test series triumph against England.

Shubman Gill had a prolific June, scoring a Test century and amassing 238 runs in two ODI innings against Afghanistan, earning him Player of the Series in the ODIs.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced the nominees for the ICC Men's Player of the Month award for June 2026, with Bangladesh all-rounder Mossadek Hossain, New Zealand pacer Nathan Smith and India captain Shubman Gill earning recognition for their outstanding performances across formats, according to the ICC website.

The trio impressed with match-winning displays during the month, playing key roles in memorable series victories for their respective teams.

Mossadek Hossain's Remarkable Comeback

Mossadek Hossain made a remarkable return to international cricket, four years after his previous appearance, playing a pivotal role in Bangladesh's historic 2-1 ODI series victory over Australia. The all-rounder was named Player of the Series after delivering impactful performances throughout the contest.

In his first international match since November 2022, Mossadek starred with an unbeaten 86, claimed two wickets, and pulled off a stunning running catch as Bangladesh secured an 86-run win. He finished the series as Bangladesh's highest run-scorer with 157 runs, including two half-centuries, underlining his importance in one of the country's most memorable ODI successes.

Nathan Smith's Test Series Heroics

Nathan Smith enjoyed an outstanding month, leading New Zealand's pace attack in a memorable 2-1 Test series triumph over England. The seamer finished as the series' leading wicket-taker with 16 scalps and was named Player of the Series despite New Zealand losing the opening Test at Lord's.

Smith's defining performance came in that first Test, where he claimed three wickets in the first innings before producing a superb 6/70 in the second. He continued to deliver crucial breakthroughs as New Zealand bounced back to win the remaining two Tests and complete a famous comeback series victory. With several frontline fast bowlers sidelined through injury, Smith stepped up to spearhead a depleted bowling attack with distinction.

Shubman Gill's Prolific Batting Form

India captain Shubman Gill enjoyed a prolific run with the bat across formats during June. He began the month with a composed 126 in India's innings victory over Afghanistan in the one-off Test, his 11th Test century, featuring 15 fours and a six.

Gill carried that form into the ODI series, amassing 238 runs across the two innings he played. He scored a brisk 84 off 66 balls in the opening ODI before producing a sensational 154 from just 110 deliveries in Lucknow.

Despite battling cramps during his innings, Gill accelerated in the closing stages to register another Player of the Match-winning knock, while also earning the Player of the Series award for his dominant performances.