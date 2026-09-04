Gill-Gambhir Make Big Request Ahead Of 2027 World Cup

To bolster their chances at the 2027 World Cup, the Indian team management is exploring an ODI series in South Africa, aiming to acclimatise to conditions and refine their game plan.

IMAGE: BCCI IS in talks with South Africa for an ODI series ahead of the 2027 World Cup. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points India is planning an ODI series in South Africa to prepare for the 2027 World Cup.

The Indian team management, led by Shubman Gill and Gautam Gambhir, requested the series for crucial exposure to South African conditions.

The proposed series could feature four to six ODIs, offering valuable game time.

The 2027 World Cup may still be some distance away but India are already looking ahead, with the BCCI reportedly exploring the possibility of an ODI series in South Africa before the tournament.

The Indian team management is keen to use the time available wisely and ensure the squad gets enough exposure to the conditions it will encounter during the World Cup.

According to a report in The Indian Express newspaper, the Board of Control for Cricket in India has held talks with Cricket South Africa over the possibility of organising an ODI series between the two teams in South Africa ahead of the showpiece event.

With South Africa set to host the majority of 2027 World Cup matches, the Indian team management is keen to get valuable game time in the country before the tournament.

The Indian Express report states that the BCCI initiated the talks following a specific request from the Indian team management, currently led by Captain Shubman Gill and Coach Gautam Gambhir.

The proposed series could consist of four to six ODIs, giving India an opportunity to get used to the conditions and fine-tune their preparations before the World Cup.

Leveraging Future Tours Programme For Crucial Exposure

The BCCI is yet to finalise India's cricket schedule following IPL 2027, meaning there is enough room in the Future Tours Programme to accommodate a series against South Africa if the discussions lead to an agreement.

A tour of South Africa would be particularly useful for India given the scale of the 2027 World Cup. Eight venues across South Africa are set to host matches in October and November 2027, while fixtures will also be played at three venues in Zimbabwe and one in Namibia.

India's ODI Record In South Africa

India's ODI record in South Africa highlights the challenge they could face at the tournament. The Men in Blue have played 59 ODIs in the country, winning 24 and losing 31. Three matches have ended without a result, while one finished in a tie.

With that record in mind, a pre-World Cup series could give India an important chance to assess their squad, adapt to the conditions and build confidence before the big tournament.