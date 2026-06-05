Padikkal Or Sudharsan? Who Will Bat At No. 3?

India's Test team is in the middle of a clear transition, with recent home struggles, unsettled batting positions and early captaincy challenges marking the start of Shubman Gill's leadership era

IMAGE: Shubman Gill and Gautam Gambhir face their next challenge as India begin a crucial Test rebuild. Photograph: BCCI/X

The IPL celebrations are over and India Skipper Shubman Gill will need to quickly move on from the disappointment of the final where his Gujarat Titans were vanquished by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Team India are back in whites, facing Afghanistan in a one-off Test in Mullanpur on June 6, with several players looking to cement their places and stake a claim for the future.

Not long ago, India at home in Tests was about as close to a guaranteed result as cricket gets. Twelve years of unbeaten home series. Then it all came apart.

New Zealand walked in and did the unthinkable -- a 3-0 whitewash in late 2024. South Africa followed that up with a 2-0 series win in November 2025. Back-to-back home series defeats and suddenly the fortress looks very much like a building site.

The retirements of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin and Cheteshwar Pujara have stripped the team of experience and leadership.

India are in transition and they know it. Afghanistan may not be the sternest examination available but this week is a chance to at least start answering a few uncomfortable questions.

The No. 3 headache

The most pressing of those questions is who bats at number three. Since Pujara's last Test appearance at the 2023 WTC final, India have tried Gill, Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair, Washington Sundar and Sai Sudharsan in that slot. None of them has nailed it down.

Sudharsan has had the most sustained run -- six Tests, 302 runs, an average of 27.45 and it hasn't been convincing enough. Assistant Coach Ryan ten Doeschate acknowledged as much at a press conference on Thursday. 'There's been a lot of changes in that spot and that's not ideal. You need to look at the incumbents for that role and maybe stick with someone.'

The other candidate is Devdutt Padikkal, who had a superb domestic season and carried that form into IPL 2026 with IPL Champions RCB. Left-handed, technically sound and currently riding a wave of confidence, Padikkal makes a compelling case.

Ten Doeschate noted that 'Dev comes in with a ton of runs in domestic cricket across all formats' while Sudharsan has also been in good IPL form with Gujarat.

Whoever gets the nod will be given time, the coach insists -- though a one-off Test followed by a long gap before the next Test series makes that commitment easier said than kept.

The one thing the management seems clear on: this uncertainty has to end. 'We want to make a decision and trust that person to grow into the role -- ideally quickly,' ten Doeschate said.

One option being considered is opening with Devdutt Padikkal/Sai Sudharsan alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, moving Shubman Gill to his natural No. 3 spot and placing K L Rahul at No. 4. This would give the top order more stability.

The bowling picture

Jasprit Bumrah has been rested, so Mohammed Siraj steps up as India's pace spearhead. He looked sharp and comfortable in the nets, with no signs of the workload concerns that had circulated in the lead-up.

Prasidh Krishna is expected to partner him with the new ball, while uncapped Punjab pacer Gurnoor Brar is an option the management may well consider.

In spin, Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav are certainties. The third spinning slot comes down to a straight contest between Rajasthan's Manav Suthar and Vidarbha's Harsh Dubey -- two uncapped spin-bowling all-rounders who have performed well enough in domestic cricket to earn their place. One of them will make their Test debut in Mullanpur.

Joining the support staff ahead of this match is spin-bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule. The former India legspinner -- most recently with Punjab Kings in IPL 2026 -- fills a vacancy in Gambhir's backroom setup that had been sitting empty.

This Test does not count in the WTC standings but India's next nine matches against New Zealand and Australia very much do. Currently sixth in the table with four wins, four losses and one draw, they are in a fight to reach the final.

For India, though, this week is about getting their own house in order.

So, what should India's playing XI be for the one-off Test against Afghanistan?

Should Sai Sudharsan continue at No. 3, or should Devdutt Padikkal get the nod?

Should India hand Harsh Dubey a Test debut ahead of Manav Suthar?

Should India give Gurnoor Brar a debut or stick with the experienced Prasidh Krishna?

Please click the boxes below to select Your India Team for the one-off Test against Afghanistan in Mullanpur: