Gill completes 6,000 T20 runs as GT openers rewrite IPL history

Shubman Gill became the second-fastest Indian to complete 6,000 T20 runs while Sai Sudharsan continued his record-breaking IPL season as Gujarat Titans' prolific opening pair scripted more history against Chennai Super Kings.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill bats en route to 64 off 37 balls against CSK on Thursday. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill completed 6,000 T20 runs on Thursday.

Key Points Shubman Gill completed 6,000 T20 runs during Gujarat Titans' IPL match against Chennai Super Kings.

Gill became the second-fastest Indian to the milestone in just 185 innings, behind only KL Rahul.

Gill and Sudharsan added another century stand, taking their tally to 10 hundred partnerships in T20 cricket.

Sai Sudharsan registered his second successive 600-plus IPL season.

Gill reached the milestone during his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. He scored 64 in 37 balls, with seven fours and three sixes, with a strike rate of 172.97.

He has achieved the 6,000-run milestone in T20s with 185 innings, as the second-fastest Indian aside from KL Rahul (166 innings). The fastest to 6,000 runs in T20s is West Indies cricket giant Chris Gayle (162 innings). Gill is the seventh-fastest in the format to reach the 6,000 run landmark.

Only three other players have aggregated over 6000 runs in Men's T20s before turning 27: Babar Azam (7,055), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (6,385) and Will Jacks (6,120).

In 185 innings, Gill has made 6,028 runs, with six centuries and 38 fifties, with a best score of 129.

Gill has scored 616 runs in 13 innings at an average of 47.38 and a strike rate of 161.67, with six fifties and a best score of 86. He is the second-highest run-getter this season.

Sudharan's personal milestone

Gill's opening partner Sai Sudharsan also completed a personal milestone during the match against CSK on Thursday.

Sudharsan etched his name in the record books -- the Gujarat Titans opener has now recorded back-to-back 600-plus run seasons in the Indian Premier League (IPL), joining an exclusive list featuring legends like Chris Gayle, David Warner, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli.

Sudharsan has also matched another major IPL milestone by becoming only the fourth player in tournament history to register five consecutive 50-plus scores in a single season, equaling records held by Virender Sehwag, Jos Buttler and Warner.

Sudharsan slammed a brilliant 84 runs off 53 balls, laced with seven fours and 4 sixes. With this innings, Sudharsan now has 638 runs under his belt, in 14 innings at an impressive average of 49.07.

Gill-Sudharsan's record-breaking partnership

Sudharsan-Gill continue dominant run as opening pair, become 2nd best opening pair in IPL history

Gill and Sudharsan continued their domination as a batting pair in the Indian Premier League (IPL), becoming the second-highest opening Indian Premier League (IPL) batting pair following their century partnership against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Skipper Gill and Sudharsan continued their dream run as an opening pair against CSK, registering a 125-run partnership. This was their 10th-century stand in T20s in 46 innings, levelling them with Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli (63 inns for RCB), Babar Azam, and Mohammad Rizwan (75 inns for Pakistan), and AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli (77 inns for RCB).

In 31 innings, Sudharsan and Gill have made 1,942 runs in 66.96, with seven centuries and eight fifty-run stands.

Overall, Sudharsan and Gill are the third-best IPL partnership pair in history, with 2,760 runs in 46 innings at an average of 62.72, with 10 century run stands and 11 fifty run stands. The top partnership pairs are: AB de and Virat (3,123 runs in 76 innings, with 10 century run stands and 11 fifty run stands) and Gayle-Kohli (2,787 runs in 59 innings, with nine centuries and 12 fifty run stands).