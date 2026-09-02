Geoffrey Boycott picks Ravindra Jadeja over modern greats in surprise all-time favourite

Ravindra Jadeja's rare ability to influence matches with bat, ball and outstanding fielding has earned him Geoffrey Boycott's admiration, placing the Indian veteran above several modern batting greats.

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja has been an integral part of Team India since his debut in February 2009. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Ravindra Jadeja remains one of India's most versatile and influential all-rounders despite retiring from T20 internationals.

Geoffrey Boycott named Jadeja as his favourite modern-day cricketer, placing him ahead of Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Kane Williamson and Steve Smith.

Boycott praised Jadeja's effectiveness with the ball, his exceptional fielding and his ability to contribute valuable runs.

The former England captain also revealed that meeting Jadeja in India left a strong personal impression, describing him as both a fine cricketer and a "nice lad."

Ravindra Jadeja has long established himself as one of the most valuable multi-format players of his generation. His left-arm spin can squeeze the opposition, his batting has repeatedly provided India with crucial runs, and his fielding remains among the sharpest in the game. That combination has made Jadeja an asset in situations where matches are often decided by small margins.

Although Jadeja has stepped away from T20 internationals, his importance to India's Test and ODI plans remains significant. His experience, versatility and ability to influence a game in several ways continue to give the team an edge, particularly when the pressure is at its highest.

Boycott Picks Jadeja Ahead of Cricket's Modern Greats

But former England captain Geoffrey Boycott's assessment of the India all-rounder goes beyond conventional cricketing praise.

Speaking on the Stick to Cricket podcast after Michael Vaughan asked him to name his favourite player of the modern era, Boycott chose Jadeja over the celebrated quartet of Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Kane Williamson and Steve Smith.

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England Legend Explains What Makes Jadeja Special

Boycott pointed to the very qualities that have defined Jadeja's career.

"Jadeja, he bowls beautifully, his fielding is electric, and he can bat, gets his head down and bats properly. And he is a handsome so-and-so," Boycott said.

A Personal Meeting Strengthened Boycott's Admiration

The admiration, Boycott revealed, became personal after the two met during the former England captain's visit to India last year.

According to Boycott, he wasted little time telling Jadeja exactly what he thought of him.

"I met him for the first time recently. Last year I went to India, and I met him. I said, 'You are my favourite cricketer'. He said, 'No way,' and I said, 'Definitely.' Very handsome and a nice lad. Just a good cricketer, isn't he? All-round cricketer," Boycott, who officially retired from active cricket commentary in 2020, added.