Gavaskar To BCCI: Give India Stars Month's Break

Sunil Gavaskar has urged the BCCI to give India's senior cricketers a mandatory one-month break every year, warning that excessive rotation is devaluing the India cap and affecting both players and fans.

IMAGE: Indian players stand for the national anthem before the start of the 1st T20 International match between India and Ireland at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Friday, June 26, 2026. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Sunil Gavaskar believes excessive squad rotation is 'cheapening' the value of the India cap.

Gavaskar said India's strongest available XI should play whenever possible unless players are injured.

He questioned workload-based resting, citing Jasprit Bumrah missing the Afghanistan Test.

Gavaskar also blamed India's packed calendar for declining fan interest, pointing to sparse crowds during the Afghanistan ODI series.

Sunil Gavaskar has urged the BCCI to introduce a mandatory one-month break for India's senior cricketers, warning that excessive workload management and frequent squad rotation are diluting the value of representing the country.

India recently completed a one-off Test and a 3-0 ODI series sweep over Afghanistan under Shubman Gill, just days after the conclusion of IPL 2026. While acknowledging the BCCI's efforts to support developing cricket nations such as Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka through bilateral tours, Gavaskar said player welfare must now take priority.

'India is blessed with talent and you can rotate players, but that is cheapening the India cap. The cap mustn't be given because a player replaces an undroppable player who is rested. It has to be earned,' Gavaskar wrote in his column for the Mumbai newspaper Mid-Day.

'India must field best team'

Gavaskar questioned the growing practice of resting key players purely for workload management, arguing that India should field its strongest available XI whenever possible.

Referring to the recent Afghanistan Test, Gavaskar pointed out that while Shubman Gill and K L Rahul scored centuries and Manav Suthar impressed on debut, Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested, missed an opportunity to add significantly to his record.

'When India is playing, the best team must play, unless there are injuries,' he wrote.

Gavaskar also linked India's relentless cricket calendar to dwindling spectator interest, noting that the last two ODIs against Afghanistan in Lucknow and Chennai were played before half-empty stands.

He suggested that while India 'A' and Under-19 teams should continue touring to develop future talent, the senior team deserves an uninterrupted month off every year.

'Please spare our elite players and ensure they, as a team and not just as individuals, get at least a month's break in the year,' Gavaskar said, adding that fans too would benefit from a breather in an increasingly crowded calendar.