'Need to keep pushing yourself to stay in contention': Varun Chakravarthy

Under the guidance of head coach Gautam Gambhir, is relentlessly pursuing a clean sweep against New Zealand, with spinner Varun Chakaravarthy revealing the team's unwavering focus on winning every single match.

IMAGE: Varun Chakaravarthy who is yet to get a game in the series, also spoke about the competition within the Indian squad. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Head coach Gautam Gambhir has instructed the Indian team to aim for victory in all five T20I matches against New Zealand, despite already winning the series.

India is treating the remaining two T20Is as a separate two-match series, with the goal of winning both.

Varun Chakaravarthy praised India's batting performance in the previous match, particularly Abhishek Sharma's 113-run knock, and hopes for a repeat.

Chakaravarthy highlighted the intense competition within the Indian squad, emphasising the need for players to continuously improve and perform to stay in contention.

India spinner Varun Chakaravarthy said head coach Gautam Gambhir has urged the team to approach every match with the intention of winning, adding that the side is focused on securing victories in both remaining T20Is against New Zealand despite having already clinched the five-match series with three wins in as many matches.

Gambhir's Winning Philosophy

Speaking ahead of the fourth T20I, Chakaravarthy said head coach Gautam Gambhir had made it clear to the players that the team must approach the series with the intention of winning all five matches. "The first thing GG told us that it's a five-match series and we look to win every match. So that's the goal. And the next two matches we'll be taking it as a two-match series. So we need to win both the matches," he said.

Batting Brilliance and Team Competition

Reflecting on India's batting performance in the previous match where India chased down 199 with 40 balls remaining powered by Abhishek Sharma's 38-ball 113-run knock, the spinner said it would be difficult to surpass the effort but expressed hope that the batters would be able to replicate it. "I don't think you can top that, but I hope they can repeat that today. And yeah, they are used to playing in such pitches and such small venues. Yeah, so that played into our advantage for sure," he said.

Chakaravarthy, who is yet to get a game in the series, also spoke about the competition within the Indian squad, highlighting the need for players to constantly push themselves to remain in contention. He said the depth of talent in Indian cricket makes it important for every player to keep improving and delivering performances rather than becoming complacent. "Playing in India, the best thing that you want to happen for yourself is being in the contention. So you need to keep pushing yourself because there's so much talent coming. And you just can't have, if you go back home, you can't just rest. So it's just need to keep pushing yourself and try to do well," he said.