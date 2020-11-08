Gambhir tests negative after COVID-19 case detected at home

Source:

November 08, 2020 16:49 IST

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir urged everyone to follow the necessary COVID-19 guidelines to remain safe. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

Two days after a member at his home had tested positive for Covid-19, former India batsman Gautam Gambhir informed his results have come and that he has tested is negative for the virus.

Gambhir made the announcement on Twitter on Sunday and urged people to follow safety measures.

“Glad to share that my COVID test result is negative. Thank you for all the wishes. I again urge everyone to strictly follow guidelines. Stay safe,” he tweeted.

On Friday, Gambhir had informed that he’s had to self-isolate after a member of his house tested positive for Covid-19.

“Due to a case at home, I have been in isolation awaiting my COVID test result. Urge everyone to follow all guidelines & not take this lightly. Stay safe!,” Gambhir had tweeted.

India recorded 45,674 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the overall cases in the country to 85,07,754, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data on Sunday.