Gautam Gambhir Welcomes ICC's Pink Ball Decision For Day Tests

India head coach Gautam Gambhir enthusiastically supports the ICC's innovative decision to introduce pink balls in day Tests, aiming to prevent match draws due to bad light and ensure decisive outcomes, especially for World Test Championship aspirations.

IMAGE: India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir believes the ICC's decision to use pink ball in Day Tests could help enable result-oriented Tests. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reeuters

Key Points Gautam Gambhir supports the ICC's decision to allow pink balls in day Tests to ensure results despite bad light.

The new rule permits switching from red to pink balls under floodlights if bad light affects play.

Gambhir highlights the importance of this rule for crucial matches, like those impacting World Test Championship qualification.

He acknowledges potential player adjustment challenges but stresses the need for flexibility to achieve results.

The rule, effective October 1, could particularly benefit Indian venues prone to early sunsets.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir on Friday welcomed the ICC's decision to allow usage of pink balls during day Tests, describing it as an opportunity for teams to get results in matches affected by inclement weather.

Following its board meeting, the ICC had okayed a trial of pink balls in regular Test matches, with prior agreement from both teams, "to maximise play in case of anticipated bad light." It is understood that such a match will start with a red ball but if there is bad light, then floodlights would be turned on and pink ball will be used to make up for the overs that could otherwise be lost.

Why Pink Balls For Day Tests?

"I love that. The reason is because I always believe that if there's an opportunity to get a result, you should always have that opportunity," Gambhir said on the eve of the one-off Test against Afghanistan.

The rule will be effective from October 1. Gambhir's firm support for it has an underlying reason.

India will be playing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at home in February-March. The third Test is in Guwahati and the final one in Ranchi, both in the eastern part of India where sun sets by 4pm leading to loss of overs.

Impact On World Test Championship

"Imagine if you are playing the last Test match before the World Test Championship final and you have the chance to win that Test match and qualify. Because of bad light it's not happening. I am all for it if there is an opportunity to get the result and both the teams agree to it," Gambhir said.

Gambhir acknowledged that the change from red to pink ball in the same match could be a major adjustment problem for players but if there is a WTC final spot on the line, flexibility would be expected.

"I know it could be a little uncertain or difficult for the players playing the Test match but imagine working hard for two years and it's the last Test match before the World Test Championship final," he said.

"If it gets worse, if you don't play five days because of bad luck, how uncertain could that be? So I think it's a proactive move. It's a positive move and hopefully the teams will start taking it in a positive way," Gambhir added.