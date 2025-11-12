Gautam Gambhir Seeks Blessings at Kalighat Temple

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir offers prayers at Kolkata’s Kalighat Mandir. Photograph and video: ANI/X

Ahead of India’s opening Test against South Africa, head coach Gautam Gambhir made a spiritual stop at Kolkata’s iconic Kalighat Mandir, seeking blessings before the start of the two-match series.

While the Indian team kicked off their preparations with an optional training session at Eden Gardens on Tuesday, Gambhir quietly visited the temple earlier in the day, taking part in rituals and offering prayers.

It wasn’t the first time Gambhir turned to faith before a big challenge. Earlier this year, in January, he had also sought divine intervention during India’s difficult run of results. The visit carried a sense of familiarity too, during his Kolkata Knight Riders days, Gambhir often visited the Kalighat temple ahead of crucial matches.