Home  » Cricket » Gill fortunate to have Kohli, Rohit helping him, says coach Gambhir

Gill fortunate to have Kohli, Rohit helping him, says coach Gambhir

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto September 23, 2026 23:33 IST 3 Minutes Read
google preferred source

India head coach Gautam Gambhir offers insights into Shubman Gill's captaincy, highlighting the invaluable support from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as the team prepares for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

India's head coach Gautam Gambhir, captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli during a practice session

IMAGE: Head coach Gautam Gambhir believes India’s ODI and Test skipper Shubman Gill will benefit immensely with former captains Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli around him ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup. Photograph: ANI

Key Points

  • Gautam Gambhir praises Shubman Gill's captaincy and leadership.
  • Gill, he says, benefits from the guidance of senior players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.
  • Gambhir acknowledges the difficulty of team selection for a young captain.
  • Despite recent struggles, Gambhir is confident in Gill's One-day cricket turnaround.
  • India is preparing for the 2027 ODI World Cup with upcoming series against the West Indies and New Zealand.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir believes ODI and Test skipper Shubman Gill is "very fortunate" to have former captains Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli providing help in matters on and off the field.

With a little over a year's time left for the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, India will be switching focus on the 50-overs format, in which they continue to have the two senior batters in the mix.

India will be taking on the West Indies in a three-match series, starting on Sunday at Thiruvananthapuram, while they play New Zealand in an important five-match away series in their build-up to the World Cup.

 

Gambhir On Gill's Leadership And Team Dynamics

"In ODIs, he (Gill) is very fortunate that he has got the likes of Rohit and Virat to help him on and off the field. Leaving out anyone in Indian cricket from the playing eleven is always going to be tough," Gambhir told JioStar.

"But when you have to do that as a young captain, it is probably the toughest job for any coach and captain to do it. So far, he has done that. He has actually ticked all the boxes," he added.

Gambhir said he is confident of things turning around for Gill in One-day cricket after India lost to England and Australia in away series and also against New Zealand at home.

"I feel that he has done all the right things... he has had a bit of a tough time in One-Day cricket. But I am sure, I think, things will turn around because he has done all the right things," Gambhir said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

shubman gillgautam gambhirrohit sharmavirat kohliindian cricket team

More From Rediff

ODI PIX: Jacks shines with bat and ball as England crush SL

ODI PIX: Jacks shines with bat and ball as England crush SL
ODI World Cup: 'Having Rohit and Kohli Gives Us 90 Percent Chance'

ODI World Cup: 'Having Rohit and Kohli Gives Us 90 Percent Chance'
Delhi Premier League Under Scanner After Fixing Approach

Delhi Premier League Under Scanner After Fixing Approach

Related Stories

'Decision on Agarkar's replacement only after October 4'

'Decision on Agarkar's replacement only after October 4'

Web Stories

Check Out The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max

Check Out The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max
Rawa Toast: 10-Min Recipe

Rawa Toast: 10-Min Recipe
Haier's M70 TV Range: From 43 To 85 Inches

Haier's M70 TV Range: From 43 To 85 Inches

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026