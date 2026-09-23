Gill fortunate to have Kohli, Rohit helping him, says coach Gambhir

India head coach Gautam Gambhir offers insights into Shubman Gill's captaincy, highlighting the invaluable support from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as the team prepares for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

IMAGE: Head coach Gautam Gambhir believes India’s ODI and Test skipper Shubman Gill will benefit immensely with former captains Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli around him ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup. Photograph: ANI

Key Points Gautam Gambhir praises Shubman Gill's captaincy and leadership.

Gill, he says, benefits from the guidance of senior players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Gambhir acknowledges the difficulty of team selection for a young captain.

Despite recent struggles, Gambhir is confident in Gill's One-day cricket turnaround.

India is preparing for the 2027 ODI World Cup with upcoming series against the West Indies and New Zealand.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir believes ODI and Test skipper Shubman Gill is "very fortunate" to have former captains Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli providing help in matters on and off the field.

With a little over a year's time left for the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, India will be switching focus on the 50-overs format, in which they continue to have the two senior batters in the mix.

India will be taking on the West Indies in a three-match series, starting on Sunday at Thiruvananthapuram, while they play New Zealand in an important five-match away series in their build-up to the World Cup.

Gambhir On Gill's Leadership And Team Dynamics

"In ODIs, he (Gill) is very fortunate that he has got the likes of Rohit and Virat to help him on and off the field. Leaving out anyone in Indian cricket from the playing eleven is always going to be tough," Gambhir told JioStar.

"But when you have to do that as a young captain, it is probably the toughest job for any coach and captain to do it. So far, he has done that. He has actually ticked all the boxes," he added.

Gambhir said he is confident of things turning around for Gill in One-day cricket after India lost to England and Australia in away series and also against New Zealand at home.

"I feel that he has done all the right things... he has had a bit of a tough time in One-Day cricket. But I am sure, I think, things will turn around because he has done all the right things," Gambhir said.