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Gautam Gambhir gives shout to Sri Lanka's batting hero Sonal Dinusha

By REDIFF CRICKET Updated: August 28, 2026 16:11 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Team India coach Gautam Gambhir has commended his squad for their Test series triumph in Sri Lanka, while also acknowledging the remarkable batting display by Sri Lanka's Sonal Dinusha, whose unbeaten 133 secured a draw in the second Test.

Gautam Gambhir congratulates Sonal Dinusha after the 2nd Test was drawn on Day 5 of the 2nd Test in Colombo on Thursday

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir congratulates Sonal Dinusha after the 2nd Test was drawn on Day 5 of the 2nd Test in Colombo on Thursday. Photograph: Sonal Dinusha/X

Key Points

  • Team India secured a 1-0 Test series victory against Sri Lanka.
  • Gautam Gambhir praised his team's character, patience, and mental toughness.
  • Sri Lanka's Sonal Dinusha scored an unbeaten 133, his second hundred of the match, to force a draw in the second Test.
  • India had enforced the follow-on but could not bowl Sri Lanka out a second time.
  • Sri Lanka finished on 429/9 in 154 overs in their second innings.
 

Team India coach Gautam Gambhir on Friday praised his wards on claiming the Test series in Sri Lanka, while complimenting the home team's newest batting hero Sonal Dinusha. Sri Lanka produced a remarkable fightback to force a draw against India in the second Test at the Sinhalese Sports Club on Thursday, with Sonal Dinusha leading the resistance with a magnificent unbeaten 133.

Dinusha's Stellar Performance

Gautam Gambhir's tweet

India, who had enforced the follow-on after taking a 213-run first-innings lead, were unable to bowl Sri Lanka out for a second time as the hosts finished on 429/9 in 154 overs.

'Test cricket needs character, patience and mental toughness that’s shown by our boys! Special shoutout to Sonal Dinusha for his exceptional performance!' Gambhir tweeted.

Dinusha made a stellar 133 not out, his second hundred of the match and third in four innings, to power Sri Lanka to 429-9 while following on when the players shook hands. India won the series 1-0 but Sri Lanka will take a lot of heart from their fightback at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground.

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