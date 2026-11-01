Gambhir: 'My job is to take the right decisions, not the popular ones'

India's head coach Gautam Gambhir firmly believes his role is to make strategic 'right decisions' rather than 'popular ones', focusing on player security and consistent performance amidst a strong bench strength, a philosophy he applies even after securing a series win.

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir and the Indian team management has copped criticism over the use of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi among other decisions. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Gautam Gambhir asserts his role is to make right decisions, not popular ones, prioritising team security.

He stresses the importance of backing consistent performers to ensure a sense of security within the dressing room.

Gambhir believes players who have performed well over time deserve a longer rope in the team.

Despite sealing the series against New Zealand, Gambhir insists there is no room for complacency, viewing every game as an opportunity.

The Indian T20I side adapted well to New Zealand conditions despite a short turnaround and packed schedule.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir on Sunday asserted that his job was not to make everyone happy but to take the right decisions rather than popular ones. India boast considerable bench strength. Teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has had to wait for his opportunity with Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma performing consistently at the top of the order. Both of them played a key role in India defending their T20I World Cup title earlier this year.

Prioritising Right Decisions

"First of all, my job is not to make everyone happy. My job is to take the right decisions, not the popular decisions. And that is what I'm there for," Gambhir told the broadcasters ahead of the fifth T20I. He stressed that backing players who have performed consistently was also important to ensure a sense of security within the dressing room.

"No, it is very easy to take the popular decision. But for me, I think the important thing is to take the right decision and make sure that there is a lot of security inside the dressing room. "Because, as you just mentioned, there's a lot of talent. But again, I think guys who have done phenomenally well over a longer period of time obviously deserve a longer rope. And that is exactly how we approach the series."

Maintaining Motivation

India have already sealed the five-match series against New Zealand, having won the first three games. Asked how he would keep the players motivated with the series already decided, Gambhir said: "When you're playing for your country, there is no complacency. "You've obviously got to remember that it's an international game. Everyone knows how few privileged players get the opportunity to represent the country. For me, every game is an opportunity to do something different, to learn something, to evolve. "And that is exactly how we approach the game. I think there are no dead rubbers in my philosophy, in my ideology, and exactly the same philosophy applies in the room as well."

Adapting to Conditions

The Indian T20I side arrived in New Zealand following a packed schedule that included back-to-back home series against Afghanistan and the West Indies, alongside participation in the Asian Games. "It's been a very short turnaround as well. We finished off on the 17th, flew on the 18th. We had one practice session. I've got to give it to the boys, the way they adapted to the conditions. "A lot of boys are coming here for the first time. And we all know how dangerous New Zealand is in their own backyard. So again, obviously, the guys adapted really well in the last 40-20s," he added.