Gautam Gambhir enters 2026 hand in hand with...

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir shared a series of pictures featuring moments with his wife and daughters. Photograph: Gautam Gambhir/Instagram

Gautam Gambhir took a short break from India duties to celebrate the New Year with his family in London, ahead of the team’s upcoming white-ball series against New Zealand.

Gambhir shared a series of pictures on Instagram, featuring moments with his wife and daughters. One post was captioned, “Happy faces in the new year!”, while another showed the family walking hand in hand, accompanied by the message, “Entering 2026 hand in hand with my favourites! Happy New Year to all!”

The former India batter is expected to rejoin the national squad shortly before the three-match ODI series against New Zealand begins on January 11.

The short family break is likely to come as a welcome reset for Gambhir, who has faced sustained criticism over his coaching approach in 2025.