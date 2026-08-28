Gary Kirsten tips Dhruv Jurel as a world-class Test prospect

Sri Lanka coach Gary Kirsten praised Sonal Dinusha’s twin centuries and pressure-handling ability, while calling India’s Dhruv Jurel a world-class player with superb technique and short-ball skills.

IMAGE: Dhruv Jurel notched up an unbeaten 115 to propel India to a commanding 503 for 9 declared in the first innings of the second Test in Colombo. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Sri Lanka coach Gary Kirsten praised Sonal Dinusha’s ability to thrive under pressure after his twin centuries helped secure a draw against India.

Kirsten said Sri Lanka must improve their ability to take 20 wickets and turn competitive performances into Test victories.

He lauded India’s Devdutt Padikkal for playing disciplined Test cricket and avoiding unnecessary risks, particularly during his century in Galle.

The Sri Lanka coach described wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel as a "world-class player", highlighting his technique, handling of the short ball and hunger for big runs.

Sri Lanka head coach Gary Kirsten on Thursday heaped praise on Sonal Dinusha, saying the young batter thrives in "tough situations" and it is a treat to watch him playing Test cricket.

Dinusha made twin hundreds at the Sinhalese Sports Club, helping Sri Lanka draw the second Test against India.

"I think it's never easy batting at six in a team because often you come in under pressure. I saw that he really thrives in tough situations.

"The first time I watched him bat properly was in the first innings in the West Indies," Kirsten said in the post-match press conference in Colombo.

"He came in at seven and we were 110 for five and he put on a 100 with the captain (Dhananjaya de Silva). I thought, jeez, this guy can play. I love the way he plays Test cricket. He thinks about it. He plays to his strengths and he is a smart cricketer," he added.

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Sri Lanka Must Find a Way to Take 20 Wickets

However, Kirsten said Sri Lanka need to learn the art of winning Test matches.

"I think not winning Test matches is a concern. We need to work out ways that we can get ourselves 20 wickets. So that's certainly a work in progress. But I was really impressed with some of the young batters that are new to the Test team, who have shown their mettle in Test match cricket - particularly Sonal Dinusha.

"Then there is Pasindu Sooriyabandra, who is basically on debut. It was nice to see them take the opportunity under pressure and make a performance. So that's a real positive," he said.

Padikkal Earns Praise for Disciplined Batting

Kirsten, who had coached India in the past, was impressed by the young Indian batters Devdutt Padikkal, who was later adjudged player of the series, and Dhruv Jurel.

"I think Devdutt has taken his chance. I think he played great Test match cricket. The danger with players who play across all the formats is that they bring the white ball version of cricket to the red ball game.

"Myself and Gautam, we're both Test match purists. So we often talk about it and we want players who can play Test match innings. I thought Dev did that brilliantly in both Test matches, especially that innings in Galle, he didn't take too much risk."

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Jurel's Technique Impresses Kirsten

Kirsten then detailed Jurel's batting.

"The other guy that I was very impressed with was Jurel. I think he's a world-class player. He plays the short ball really well. Great technique and he just looks like he wants to score big runs at Test level. So, those two definitely stood out for me," he added.