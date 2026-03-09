Gary Kirsten to coach Sri Lanka until 2028

IMAGE: Gary Kirsten previously coached India to victory in the 2011 World Cup. Photograph: ANI Photo

Former India World Cup-winning coach Gary Kirsten was on Monday appointed head coach of the Sri Lanka cricket team on a two-year contract starting April 15.

Kirsten, a former South Africa opener who later built a successful reputation as a coach, will remain in the role until April 14, 2028, and will primarily oversee Sri Lanka's preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup, to be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Confirming the appointment in a media release, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said the move is part of its broader effort to revamp the structure of the National High Performance Center and strengthen the national side ahead of major global events.

A successful coaching career

Kirsten brings with him a wealth of international coaching experience, having previously guided India to the 2011 World Cup triumph during his tenure from 2008 to 2011.

Following his successful stint with India, the 58-year-old also served as head coach of South Africa between 2011 and 2013, a period during which the Proteas rose to become the No.1-ranked team across all three formats.

Kirsten was most recently associated with Cricket Namibia, serving as a consultant during the recently concluded T20 World Cup.

"Kirsten's primary responsibilities will include guiding the Sri Lanka National Men's Team in its preparation and campaign for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027," SLC said in a release.

An accomplished batter

During his playing career from 1993 to 2004, Kirsten was one of South Africa's most prolific batters, amassing 14,087 runs across Tests and One-Day Internationals, including 21 centuries in Tests and 13 in ODIs.

Sri Lanka have endured a mixed run in international cricket in recent years, frequently rebuilding their squad after the retirements of several senior players.

As co-hosts, they failed to qualify for the T20 World Cup semifinals.