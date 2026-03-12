Gary Kirsten backs Gautam Gambhir's 'no superstar culture' stance

Former India coach Gary Kirsten backed Gautam Gambhir’s call to move away from superstar culture, saying India’s depth of talent -- driven by the Indian Premier League -- means the team should focus on winning trophies rather than individual milestones.

IMAGE: After India's T20 World Cup title win on Sunday, Head Coach Gautam Gambhir said that personal milestones don't matter, trophies do. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Gary Kirsten backed Gautam Gambhir’s view that Indian cricket should focus on winning trophies rather than celebrating individual milestones.

Kirsten credited the Indian Premier League for creating immense depth in Indian cricket, saying India could “pick three teams” from the available talent pool.

Kirsten, who coached India to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 title, said modern cricket now features many elite players rather than a handful of superstars.

India's Head Coach Gautam Gambhir said after their T20 World Cup title defence, that his team was focused on trophies, not milestones, a statement that has found support from Gary Kirsten.

The former Indian Head Coach, who led the team, that included Gambhir, to the ICC ODI World Cup title in 2011, agreed that India has to do away with superstar culture.

Kirsten, who coached India from 2008 to 2011, has since coached South Africa, Pakistan and Gujarat Titans in the IPL.

Kirsten who was announced as Sri Lanka's Head Coach earlier this week, told Wisden Cricket's YouTube channel, The Scoop: 'I think it's (superstar culture) changed significantly in India over the last 15-odd years and I think he (Gambhir) is absolutely spot on.

'I think that India was driven largely around that superstardom status of each individual and there was there was a massive commercial entity to that as well,' he added.

Kirsten also spoke of the depth of talent at India's disposal thanks to the IPL, hence countering the superstar culture.

'But I think IPL has kind of definitely brought on a different dynamic there. There are just so many good Indian players around now. I mean, you could literally pick three teams. When I was with the Namibians (as a consultant for the T20 World Cup) we were down at the (BCCI's) Centre of Excellence in Bangalore and it's the most impressive cricket facility I've ever seen anywhere.

'It's absolutely magnificent, and we played against an India A 'regional' team which had IPL players in it but we maybe got bowled out for 60 and there's just so much depth in the system in India now. So it makes complete sense that, you know, the whole game resting on one, two, three, four individuals is not necessary anymore.'

Kirsten also threw light on the evolution of the role of coaches in cricket over time.

'The game has evolved dramatically since I started in 2008. Coaches need to be up to the task for that. They need to understand how to work with a modern cricketer.

'We spoke about your superstar Indian players. Well I had a lot of them when I started in 2008. Now you don't only have five of them. You've got 25 of them now,' the 56 year old said.

'So it is a very different landscape and you need to evolve as a coach.

'...and for me working with different teams, it's more around understanding what that environment requires of you as a coach. I think that's really really important, rather than (saying) 'I'm going to stamp my philosophy and style on a team',' he added.