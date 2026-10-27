Former England Spinner Gareth Batty Appointed CSK Assistant Coach

Former England spinner and successful county coach Gareth Batty has officially joined Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as assistant coach, marking a significant new chapter in his illustrious cricket career and bringing his championship-winning expertise to the IPL franchise.

IMAGE: served as an assistant coach at Oval Invincibles during their title-winning campaign in 2025 before joining MI London as assistant coach for this year's rebranded The Hundred competition. Photograph: Johns/X

Key Points Former England spinner Gareth Batty has been named assistant coach for Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Batty previously guided Surrey to three consecutive County Championship titles between 2022 and 2024 as head coach.

His move to CSK follows stints as assistant coach for Oval Invincibles and MI London in franchise cricket.

Batty's departure concludes a 21-year association with Surrey, where he also served as captain.

The appointment comes after Stephen Fleming's move to the England Test role, leading to changes in CSK's coaching staff.

Former England spinner Gareth Batty has joined CSK as assistant coach, the franchise announced on Monday. Batty, who played 9 Tests, 10 ODIs, and a T20I, guided Surrey to three consecutive County Championship titles between 2022 and 2024. The 49-year-old knows Zaheer from close quarters, thanks to their stint with English county Worcestershire.

Batty's move to CSK comes after his recent involvement in franchise cricket. He served as an assistant coach at Oval Invincibles during their title-winning campaign in 2025 before joining MI London as assistant coach for this year's rebranded The Hundred competition.

Batty's Surrey Legacy

Batty's departure brings an end to his 21-year association with Surrey. He first represented the club from 1998 to 2001 before returning in 2010. In addition to his coaching responsibilities, he served as Surrey's captain from 2015 to 2017 before handing over the role to the current incumbent, Rory Burns.

"Thank you hardly seems enough for all that Surrey has meant to me. It has been a privilege to serve this great club, to share in its success and challenges," Batty said in a statement.

"The new journey is a very exciting one for my family and I with CSK in the IPL and I'm looking forward to getting going," he added.

Praise from Surrey Director

Alec Stewart, Surrey's director of cricket, said: "He has a passion and knowledge for the game as well as a determination to get the very best out of himself and those around him. "When he made the transition into coaching, he brought those same qualities with him."

Coaching Tenure and Recent Performance

Batty took charge as Surrey's head coach in 2021, immediately after ending his playing career with the club. Under his leadership, Surrey secured three successive County Championship titles from 2022 to 2024, before finishing as runners-up to Nottinghamshire in 2025. However, Surrey endured a difficult campaign this season, flirting with relegation in the final rounds of the County Championship before eventually finishing seventh. The team also failed to reach the latter stages of either the T20 Blast or the One-Day Cup.

CSK Coaching Changes

The changes follow the appointment of long-serving CSK head coach Stephen Fleming to the England Test role and his subsequent recruitment of assistants Eric Simons and James Foster.