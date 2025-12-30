HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Gardner warns India: Australia still the team to beat

Gardner warns India: Australia still the team to beat

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 30, 2025 12:43 IST

x

Ashleigh Gardner identified handling pressure in key moments as the main area for improvement for the Aussies as India beckon

IMAGE: Ashleigh Gardner identified handling pressure in key moments as the main area for improvement for the Aussies as India beckon. Photograph: ICC Media

Star all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner believes Australia remain the "best team in the world" despite no longer being the reigning T20 or ODI champions, and is confident they will bounce back against India when the two teams renew their rivalry in February.

Gardner said Australia's setbacks at the T20 and ODI World Cups exposed the team to pressure it is not accustomed to.

 

"We've certainly been put under pressure recently. But I can still sit here confidently saying that we're the best team in the world," Gardner told cricket.com.au.

Australia will host the newly-crowned 50-over world champions India for a full series comprising three T20 Internationals, as many ODIs and a Test during February and March next year.

"India's going to come across with a lot of confidence, as they should. They've obviously played some really good cricket recently," Gardner said.

"They challenged us in the ODI series before the World Cup and then had the upper hand in that semi-final."

Gardner said familiarity with home conditions would work in Australia's favour but acknowledged India's growing threat.

"They're also coming over to our conditions, which we know better than them. If they do challenge us, we know what to do in those moments as well."

The series will be the first meeting between the two sides since India's semifinal win over Australia in last month's ODI World Cup, which ended Australia's title defence.

"Over the last 12 to 18 months, we've only lost about two games, and I think the two games that we lost were both in semi-finals.

"It kind of shows the consistency of the group. It's just about putting those pieces together to hopefully win those trophies," she added.

Australia were also eliminated at the semifinal stage of the 2024 T20 World Cup, losing a low-scoring contest to South Africa.

As a result, Australia are not the reigning world champions in either white-ball format for the first time in more than seven years.

Gardner identified handling pressure in key moments as the main area for improvement.

"Just winning those small moments in those high-pressure situations, which, ultimately in a World Cup, when you're playing in finals cricket, you need to be able to do.And for us, we weren't able to do that," said the 28-year-old.

"Sometimes when you're under pressure, maybe you make the wrong decision.

"It's making sure that we know the mental side of our game as well is in the best place that it can be, because ultimately that's going to help you make the right decision on the field," she added. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Why Hardik Pandya should return to Test cricket
Why Hardik Pandya should return to Test cricket
Sir Don Bradman's Baggy Green to go under hammer
Sir Don Bradman's Baggy Green to go under hammer
Ashwin hails Varun, Abhishek as India's game-changers
Ashwin hails Varun, Abhishek as India's game-changers
India's talent riches pose tough calls ahead of T20 WC
India's talent riches pose tough calls ahead of T20 WC
Lalit Modi issues apology for controversial remark
Lalit Modi issues apology for controversial remark

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

11 Recipes For A Middle Eastern Feast

webstory image 2

12 Pioneering Ladies Who Led The Way

webstory image 3

Recipe: Chicken Dum Biryani

VIDEOS

Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's First Woman Prime Minister, Passes Away2:19

Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's First Woman Prime Minister,...

BSF On High Alert Along International Border In J-K Ahead Of New Year3:13

BSF On High Alert Along International Border In J-K Ahead...

Fardeen Khan steps out with sister Laila for the screening of 'Ikkis'0:40

Fardeen Khan steps out with sister Laila for the...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO