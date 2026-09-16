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'Ganpati Bappa Morya'! Suryakumar Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi With Family

By REDIFF CRICKET September 16, 2026 17:39 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Suryakumar Yadav shared a heartwarming social media post celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with his wife Devisha and baby girl Riddhima.

Suryakumar Yadav

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav and Devisha celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. Photograph: Suryakumar Yadav/Instagram

Key Points

  • Suryakumar Yadav, India's T20 World Cup winning captain, celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with his wife Devisha and baby girl Riddhima.
  • The cricketer shared a festive post on Instagram, wishing 'happiness, health and success to all'.
  • Earlier in the week, Suryakumar Yadav celebrated his 36th birthday on September 14, 2026.
  • Suryakumar and Devisha also attended the high-profile Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the Ambani residence, Antilia.
 

India's T20 World Cup winning captain Suryakumar Yadav shared a heartwarming post on social media celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with his family on Wednesday.

The Indian batting star, popularly known as 'SKY', celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with wife Devisha and their baby girl Riddhima.

Festive Wishes and Celebrations

Suryakumar Yadav

"Ganpati Bappa Morya! May Bappa bring happiness, health and success to all," Suryakumar said on Instagram.

Earlier this week, two-time T20 World Cup winner Suryakumar celebrated his 36th birthday on Monday, September 14, 2026.

Suryakumar and Devisha also attended the star-studded Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Antilia -- the Ambani residence on Monday.

The Ambani family's annual Ganesh Chaturthi celebration is a major gathering for celebrities and public figures.

More News Coverage

Ganesh ChaturthiSuryakumar YadavGanpati Bappa MoryaDevishaAmbani

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