Ganguly's calm touch fuels Capitals' SA20 turnaround

Pretoria Capitals skipper Keshav Maharaj credits head coach Sourav Ganguly for bringing belief, calm and a positive culture ahead of the SA20 final.

IMAGE: In his debut stint as head coach, Sourav Ganguly has guided the Pretoria Capitals to their second-ever SA20 final. Photograph: BCCI

Pretoria Capitals captain Keshav Maharaj has credited head coach Sourav Ganguly for transforming the team's culture, saying the former India skipper's positive outlook and patience have brought calm and belief into the dressing room ahead of the SA20 final against Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

Led by Maharaj, the Capitals have scripted a remarkable turnaround this season after failing to reach the playoffs in the previous two editions.

In his debut stint as head coach, Ganguly has guided the side to its second-ever final, where they will face a formidable Sunrisers team at the Newlands Cricket Ground here Sunday.

"Dada (Ganguly) was really excited, obviously it's his first assignment as head coach. He's been a captain who won many big occasions for India and feeding off his knowledge and having someone of his stature in the change room, along with our South African legends, has brought that sense of calm," Maharaj said ahead of the summit clash.

"He's very positive and very accessible with information because he wants the best out of his players. He gives everyone the same love, care and attention that is required," he added.

The Sunrisers, who won back-to-back titles in 2023 and 2024 before finishing runners-up last season, are aiming for a historic third crown after reaching the final for the fourth consecutive year.

Maharaj said Ganguly's experience of handling big-match pressure has been invaluable for the Capitals, who regained momentum after an inconsistent league phase.

"Obviously, we've had a bit of an up-and-down season. We haven't played too well at home, to say the least, but we've found a bit of rhythm at the right time. It is about keeping the momentum and implementing our basics," he said.