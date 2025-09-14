Ganguly set to return as CAB president unopposed

IMAGE: Sourav Ganguly arrived at Eden Gardens on Sunday to file his nomination for the CAB president post. Photograph: BCCI

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly will begin a new chapter in the administration after he filed his nomination for the President of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).

Ganguly arrived at Eden Gardens on Sunday to file his nomination for the CAB president post. As of now, the position is held by his brother Snehasish, who has been in the role for nearly three years. The elections will take place on September 22. With no other candidates contesting the polls, Ganguly could become the CAB president unopposed.

"It is no challenge. I have eight years of experience in this--five years as CAB President, three years as the BCCI President. So I'll try and do my best," Ganguly said while speaking to reporters about his nomination.

Ganguly previously served as the CAB president from 2015 to 2019. In the year when his tenure ended, Ganguly was announced as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president. He held the position till 2022, before being replaced by Roger Binny.

Earlier this year, the former southpaw was reappointed as the ICC Men's Cricket Committee chair of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Men's Cricket Committee. He previously served in the role in 2021.

Ganguly recently took over as the head coach of the SA20 outfit Pretoria Capitals after replacing Jonathan Trott. In his past ventures, Ganguly served as the team advisor of the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2019. He later became the Director of Cricket of the franchise from 2023 to 2024.