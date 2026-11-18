Delhi Capitals head coach Sourav Ganguly reveals the strategic reasons behind releasing star spinner Kuldeep Yadav for Rishabh Pant, highlighting the team's balance needs and upcoming IPL auction plans.

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav has been traded from Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2027. Photograph: Delhi Capitals/X

Key Points Sourav Ganguly stated it was 'very hard' to release Kuldeep Yadav but necessary for Delhi Capitals to bring in Rishabh Pant for team balance.

Ganguly emphasised that Axar and Ashutosh were crucial to the squad and not considered for release.

Delhi Capitals released Mitchell Starc, who prioritises national duty, and Ganguly discussed the complex thought process behind player releases and retentions for the upcoming auction next month.

Ganguly expressed excitement for his first stint as an IPL head coach, aiming to lead Delhi Capitals forward.

SunRisers Hyderabad coach Daniel Vettori confirmed Travis Head's decision to sit out the season to focus on national assignments for Australia.

Delhi Capitals head coach Sourav Ganguly said it was 'very hard' to release Kuldeep Yadav to bring in Rishabh Pant as he is a 'special cricketer' but the side needed an Indian batter for the 'balance factor'.

Speaking on JioStar, Ganguly also opened up about his plans for the team.

Ganguly On Tough Trade Decisions

"It was a tough trade because Kuldeep is a very special cricketer. He's been with Delhi Capitals for a long period of time, but in the IPL, with 10 teams, it's always about that one balance factor.

"And we were looking at a batsman. We got a domestic batsman in Rishabh Pant, who's done well for Delhi. Someone whom I rate very, very highly. But it was very hard to let Kuldeep go, and with Axar and Ashutosh, releasing them was a complete no-no. They are very important part of our squad," Ganguly said.

Delhi Capitals' Player Releases And Auction Strategy

Delhi will be without star pacer Mitchell Starc, who is among the players released by the team as he wants to focus on national duty.

"It's very difficult to pinpoint the exact thought process behind the releases and retentions. It's obviously about performance, who the franchise values and who the franchise thinks is good enough to win cricket matches in the IPL. It is also about what's available at the auction."

"It's a small auction, so the franchise factors in the performance of the last two years and what it feels is required for the next three years. So, there is no thumb rule that this is right or that is wrong. It's just about faith and belief," he said about the auction scheduled to be held next month.

Sourav Ganguly's New Role As Head Coach

On his first stint as a head coach in the IPL, Ganguly said he is excited.

"It is my first time as head coach in the IPL. I did it for Pretoria Capitals last year, but I am very excited. The IPL is a very different challenge."

"I have been involved with DC in different ways, more so as the Director of Cricket, obviously organising everything when Ricky was the head coach. Now that I will be the head coach, I will be at the centre of taking this team forward."

SunRisers Hyderabad's Player Availability Challenges

SunRisers Hyderabad head coach Daniel Vettori, meanwhile, spoke on the player availability issues after the franchise released Travis Head, who also wanted to focus on national assignments.

"Travis Head, who's been an integral part of the side for the last three years, has decided that he wants to sit out the season. He's got a massive year coming up for Australia, and he's going to prioritise that."

"So it's sad that he's not going to be with us, but we are very grateful for his contributions over the last three years," he said.